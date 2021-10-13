Girls’ Cross Country: Lindsay Sets Course Record, Poly Wins Team Race

All of The562’s cross-country coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Bryson. Visit BrysonFinancial.com to learn more. There’s been little doubt all year that the dominant forces in the Moore League boys’ cross country world are Millikan sophomore star Jason Parra, and the Long Beach Poly boys’ team. Tuesday’s Moore League cross country meet at Signal Hill did little to dispel those notions, as Parra blazed his way to an easy individual win and the Jackrabbits had the next four finishers, as well as five of the top eight. Wilson’s Nico Colchico, the second-place finisher at El Dorado two weeks ago, sat the race out due to a minor back injury, but said he’s planning to race this weekend at the Mt. SAC Invitational.

