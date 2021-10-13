Girls’ Cross Country: Lindsay Sets Course Record, Poly Wins Team Race
The Long Beach Poly girls' cross country team had an impressive showing at Signal Hill, as junior Camille Lindsay set a new course record with her individual win (18:42) and the Jackrabbit girls won their second league meet of the season. They're currently the leaders in the standings as they try to capture their first Moore League team title since 2017.
