Long Beach, CA

Girls’ Cross Country: Lindsay Sets Course Record, Poly Wins Team Race

By Mike Guardabascio
The 562
The 562
 5 days ago
All of The562’s cross-country coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Bryson. Visit BrysonFinancial.com to learn more. The Long Beach Poly girls’ cross country team had an impressive showing at Signal Hill, as junior Camille Lindsay set a new course record with her individual win (18:42) and the Jackrabbit girls won their second league meet of the season. They’re currently the leaders in the standings as they try to capture their first Moore League team title since 2017.

www.the562.org

The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Football, Week Ten

As we head into the tenth week of high school football games in Long Beach, here’s a look at where everyone stands. There are two weeks of games left until the playoffs–the top three teams from the Moore League make the playoffs automatically.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to Naples Rib Company for their sponsorship. Jordan sophomore Jordan Washington had two rushing touchdowns, a kickoff return for a score, and an interception in the Panthers’ 74-6 win over Cabrillo. Rocky Tautai, Lakewood Football. Rocky Tautai had two touchdowns, a...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Compton, Football

Long Beach Poly hosted Compton on Senior Night at Vets.For more coverage of all Long Beach sports, head to www.The562.org. We are a non-profit, community-fun…. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
California Sports
The 562

Football: Long Beach Poly Looks Sharp in Win Over Compton

The Long Beach Poly team looked sharp on Friday during an easy Senior Night win over Compton, 42-0. The Jackrabbits (5-3, 3-0) have now won four games in a row and have just two games remaining (at Jordan and Lakewood) before the start of the playoffs. If Poly continues to improve the way they did this week, there’s plenty of reasons for the team to be optimistic about their playoff chances, likely in Division 3 under the new CIF-SS playoff format. The Jackrabbits were dominant offensively, defensively, and on special teams with just 35 yards in penalties.
COMPTON, CA
The 562

ROUNDUP: Moore League Cross Country, Signal Hill Meet

All of The562’s cross-country coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Bryson. Visit BrysonFinancial.com to learn more. It was another fun day of racing at Signal Hill, as the Moore League returned to Discovery Well Park following a COVID-19-caused absence last year. Millikan’s Jason Parra and Poly’s Camille Lindsay won the individual races while the Jackrabbits swept the team titles.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
The 562

High School Football Preview: Long Beach Poly vs. Compton

Long Beach Poly (4-3, 2-0) takes the field tonight against Compton (2-4, 1-2) hoping to begin the stretch run to the CIF-SS playoffs with a crisp effort that proves they’re ready for the postseason. The Jackrabbits played their most complete game of the year last week against Aquinas, with strong effort on offense, defense, and special teams, and a few hundred fewer yards in penalties than they’d had against Millikan and Wilson in their two previous games.
COMPTON, CA
The 562

Boys’ Cross Country: Millikan’s Parra, Long Beach Poly Take Titles

All of The562’s cross-country coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Bryson. Visit BrysonFinancial.com to learn more. There’s been little doubt all year that the dominant forces in the Moore League boys’ cross country world are Millikan sophomore star Jason Parra, and the Long Beach Poly boys’ team. Tuesday’s Moore League cross country meet at Signal Hill did little to dispel those notions, as Parra blazed his way to an easy individual win and the Jackrabbits had the next four finishers, as well as five of the top eight. Wilson’s Nico Colchico, the second-place finisher at El Dorado two weeks ago, sat the race out due to a minor back injury, but said he’s planning to race this weekend at the Mt. SAC Invitational.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Signal Hill Cross Country Meet

All of The562’s cross-country coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Bryson. Visit BrysonFinancial.com to learn more. The Moore League held its second cross-country meet of the 2021 season at Discovery Well Park on Signal Hill.For more coverage of all Long Beach sports, head…
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Jordan Beats Cabrillo For First Time Since 2016

For Jordan sophomore Jordan Washington the toughest decision during Friday night’s Moore League game at Cabrillo was the opening kickoff. Who was going to return it…Washington or junior Damian Henderson?. “Before the kickoff, (Damian) said let me get it and I said, ‘Nah, you already have 10 touchdowns,’ so I...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

High School Football Preview: Jordan at Cabrillo

If Jordan wants a shot at the playoffs, they must win tonight at Cabrillo. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Panthers (4-4, 2-2) are on a two-game winning streak including a 21-20 thrilling victory over Wilson last week. Jordan junior Damian Henderson had a big game against the Bruins...
HIGH SCHOOL
The 562

Boys’ Water Polo: Millikan Beats Lakewood On Senior Day

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. Tony Montez sparked a hot start for Millikan boys’ water polo on Wednesday afternoon in a 17-7 win over visiting Lakewood. The rivalry matchup was also Senior Day for the Rams as Montez and ten other seniors certainly played the game like it was one of their last.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Volleyball: Lakewood Sweeps Millikan on Senior Night

Lakewood was able to send their seniors off on a good note after sweeping Millikan 25-13, 25-23, 25-19 Wednesday evening on Senior Night. The Lancers honored five seniors: Keke Hall, Laura Williams, Shayna Martinez, Michelle Jackson, and Jada Stewart. “They’ve been able to buy in with the family culture that...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

High School Football Preview: St. Anthony at Salesian

The St. Anthony football team (5-3, 2-0) takes to the road tonight in a pivotal Del Rey League matchup at Salesian–one that could end up determining the league championship. Either way, the winner of tonight’s game is all but guaranteed a playoff spot. The Saints are undefeated in league play...
HIGH SCHOOL
The 562

What Divisions WIll Long Beach Playoff Football Teams End Up In?

With just a few weeks remaining till the start of the high school football playoffs (brackets will be released on Halloween), attention is starting to turn towards the CIF Southern Section’s new playoff format. The method of selecting divisions for football teams has changed a few times over the last several years, and has changed dramatically for this year, leaving high school coaches across Southern California checking in with everyone looking for concrete info about what division they’ll be in.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Feature: Long Beach Poly Coach Cameron Ford’s Heart Heavy In Victory

All of The562’s cross-country coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Bryson. Visit BrysonFinancial.com to learn more. The Long Beach Poly cross country team wore its pink jerseys for Breast Cancer Awareness month on Wednesday, and most of the team had pink strips under their eyes with “LB” written on one side and “Poly” written on the other. Jackrabbits boys’ and girls’ cross country coach Cameron Ford had something different written on his: “Granny” written under one eye, and “Strength” written under the other.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

