Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20211012105603_4. ____________________________________________. Transaction date: 2021-10-11 Venue not applicable. Instrument type: SHARE. ISIN: FI0009000681. Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION. Transaction...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Deutsche Bank Resumes Verizon Communications (VZ) at Hold

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft resumes coverage on Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) with a Hold rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Better Tech Stock: BlackBerry or Nokia

BlackBerry’s dependence on the auto market exposes it to the global chip shortage. Nokia’s course correction under its new CEO has stabilized its business. One of these stocks is clearly a more appealing investment. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) both rose from the ashes over the past decade. Both companies...
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Corporate Partnerships Manager

The Royal Osteoporosis Society is the only UK-wide organisation dedicated to finding a cure for osteoporosis and improving the lives of everyone affected by it. We help the nation look after its bones and appreciate the importance of bone health for everybody. The ROS relies on donations to fund its work, and partnerships with for-profit companies can help with the charity’s vision of a future without osteoporosis.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Expensify, Inc (EXFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Expensify, Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Expensify is a cloud-based expense management software platform that helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money. Every day, people from all walks of life in organizations around the world use Expensify to scan and reimburse receipts from flights, hotels, coffee shops, office supplies and ride shares. Since our founding in 2008, we have added over 10 million members to our community, and processed and automated over 1.1 billion expense transactions on our platform, freeing people to spend less time managing expenses and more time doing the things they love. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an average of 639,000 paid members across 53,000 companies and over 200 countries and territories used Expensify to make money easy.
SOFTWARE
Pocket-lint.com

Nokia returns to the tablet market with the Nokia T20

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has announced its return to the tablet market with the launch of the Nokia T20, a new 10.4-inch tablet aimed at the affordable end of the market. The T20 is designed to bring everything you associate with Nokia to a larger format. It will run an unsullied version of Android 11 (at launch), with 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates included.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Hands on: Nokia T20 review

The Nokia T20 is a cheap and cheerful tablet that seems designed for family use - it comes with easy access to child-friendly and entertainment-focused modes so you can easily execute the common tasks of a tablet. It’s not perfect for students or other productivity users, as there’s no stylus or keyboard accessory and stock Android doesn’t fit perfectly for work uses, but that doesn’t seem to be the market HMD Global is aiming for.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (SMAPU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SMAPU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on October 19, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SMAPU.”
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Acquires senseFly from Parrot for $23M in Cash and Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, and Parrot, a leading European drone group, today jointly announced that they have signed a definitive agreement under which AgEagle shall acquire senseFly, a Parrot Group wholly-owned subsidiary, in a cash and stock transaction valued at US$23 million.
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

Nexus: A Catalyst for Seamless Crypto Adoption for Everyone Announces Itself!

USA - October 19, 2021 — Presently, the world has seen how blockchain benefitted various industries. Over the past years, different innovations emerged and contributed to seamless, secure, and reliable networks that solved problems in the current systems. Subsequently, more people worked hard to learn blockchain as well as invest...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Pentair (PNR) Completes Pleatco Acquisition

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, today announced that it completed the previously announced transaction to acquire Pleatco for approximately $255 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. Pleatco manufactures water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa and industrial air customers.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Sell its House of Fuller Beauty Business

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) announces today the entry into a definitive agreement for the sale of its House of Fuller beauty business in Mexico. This transaction is in line with the Company's turnaround plan strategy of divesting non-core assets. Terms of the transaction, including the anticipated closing date, have not been disclosed. The sale of the House of Fuller beauty business follows the Company's sale of its Avroy Shlain beauty business in South Africa during the first quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Onward and Upward: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces September Results with a Continued Focus on Brand Growth

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH)(CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of September 2021 with net revenues of $1.7M and a gross margin of 50%. The Company achieved their goal of 50% gross margin while continuing to see significant growth in the branded wholesale division at City Trees. Year over year, City Trees saw an increase in net revenue of 22% and 66% over 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (ENTFU) Prices 26.1M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENTFU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 26,100,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
WWD

Ulta Beauty Invests in AI Retail Tech Business Adeptmind

Click here to read the full article. Ulta Beauty has made another technology investment — this time, it’s in an artificial intelligence company called Adeptmind. Ulta unveiled the investment on Tuesday during its investor day. During Ulta’s last investor day in 2018, the company revealed other investments and acquisitions, including QM Scientific and GlamSt, which were then meant to support personalization efforts.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Ulta plans to use Adeptmind’s technology to create a personalized search engine for a new retail concept it is...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Dotdash Acquires Meredith Corporation in $2.7 Billion All-Cash Transaction

Meredith Corporation (MDP) shares popped to over $58.28 per share after news that the company’s digital and magazine business is being acquired by Dotdash, the publishing arm of Barry Diller’s InterActiveCorp (IAC). What happens to Meredith shares after the Dotdash acquisition?. Article continues below advertisement. Under the $2.7 billion all-cash...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Grasp Technologies partners with Traxo to upgrade its popular corporate travel data management solution

SAN DIEGO/ DALLAS – Grasp Technologies announced its new partnership with Traxo, the global leader in corporate travel data capture and pre-trip auditing. The partnership provides corporate travel managers worldwide with the ability to see the most complete data picture of their companies’ business travel, including all on and off-platform bookings, within Grasp’s robust data and intelligence suite. An industry leader for more than 25 years, Grasp serves more than 150,000 corporate travel departments in over 70 countries through its footprint.
TRAVEL
Digital Trends

Nokia gets back in the tablet game with the $250 Nokia T20

The Nokia name is back on an Android tablet –for only the second time in its history — with the arrival of the Nokia T20. HMD Global, which owns the rights to the Nokia brand name for mobile devices, says the T20 is everything you’d expect from a Nokia smartphone, but in a tablet. This means long battery life, durability, and software longevity.
CELL PHONES

