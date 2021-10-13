Local Oceanside Business Supporting Curvy Women, Blessed & Boujee Boutique, Celebrates Grand Opening- October 16

Oceanside CA— Did you know “Boujee” means luxurious in lifestyle, yet humble in character? Blessed & Boujee Boutique inspires women to shop confidently! Join us for their Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, October 16th at 10am. Blessed & Boujee Boutique is located 4171 Oceanside Blvd Suite 102. The new Boujee Boutique offers accessories, shoes, fun gifts, and stylish clothing for all women including those blessed with curves! The first 50 people at the grand opening celebration will receive a complimentary swag bag. This event is free and open to the public, so come out and show the new Blessed & Boujee Boutique some love!