Pakistan Airlines (PIA) has reported that flights between Pakistan and the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been suspended due to the terrifying Taliban intervention. Just last Tuesday, dozens of Afghan translators who worked for the Netherlands were evacuated to Pakistan on a Pakistan International Airlines flight. The Pakistanis are also counting on the Pakistanis’ cooperation for the new evacuation flights. PIA’s decision appears to be throwing a shit into the works. Therefore, the State Department describes this measure as a major setback.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO