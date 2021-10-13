CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City to hold talks in January over Erling Haaland summer transfer

Cover picture for the articleErling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola will hold talks with Premier League giants Manchester City in January, over the possibility of a summer transfer to the Etihad Stadium. The Borussia Dortmund superstar is going to be front and centre of a transfer tug-of-war next year, when a €75m release clause in his contract becomes active. Clubs will not need to negotiate with Der BVB to land the Norwegian, meaning they must convince the 21-year-old to reject other lucrative offers in favour of their own.

Manchester City 'set for January talks on signing £64m Erling Haaland next summer' as Pep Guardiola sharpens his focus on the Borussia Dortmund striker after missing out on Harry Kane

Manchester City will step up their pursuit of Erling Haaland with the club set for talks with his agent Mino Raiola in January over a move to the Premier League next summer. According to The Times, Haaland is now the top name on City's list of transfer targets and Pep Guardiola is looking for a new No 9 after the departure of Sergio Aguero last summer.
