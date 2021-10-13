Man City to hold talks in January over Erling Haaland summer transfer
Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola will hold talks with Premier League giants Manchester City in January, over the possibility of a summer transfer to the Etihad Stadium. The Borussia Dortmund superstar is going to be front and centre of a transfer tug-of-war next year, when a €75m release clause in his contract becomes active. Clubs will not need to negotiate with Der BVB to land the Norwegian, meaning they must convince the 21-year-old to reject other lucrative offers in favour of their own.www.90min.com
Comments / 0