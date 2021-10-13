Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Otoe by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cass; Otoe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Otoe and south central Cass Counties through 330 AM CDT At 313 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Avoca, or 28 miles east of Lincoln, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Weeping Water and Nehawka around 320 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
