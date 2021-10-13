CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turning Yellow Into Gold

By Dan Stevens
nwiaccess.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn practice the Monday before their conference battle with Pecatonica, junior Middle, Leah Baker turned her ankle – forcing a major lineup change for the Orangeville Broncos. "With Leah out, I had to move from Right side to Middle," said senior Samantha Mock. "And we put Laney Cahoon over at...

www.nwiaccess.com

The Spun

Arch Manning Lost On National Television Last Night

With Steve Sarkisian watching from the sideline, and a national television audience tuned in, five-star quarterback Arch Manning couldn’t lead Isidore Newman to a win over St. Charles Catholic on Thursday night. Heading into Thursday night’s marquee, nationally-televised game Arch had led Isidore Newman to four straight wins, each by...
HIGH SCHOOL
Timberjay Newspapers

October Gold

With the maple leaves mostly on the ground, it’s time for the aspen and birch to make their appearance. They should be at their peak this weekend, so make a point of checking them out. And also make note of the. differences between the big-toothed aspen, (see leaves above) which...
GARDENING
Starkville Daily News

Yellow Jackets shut out Mustangs

JACKSON – There were no problems for the Starkville Yellow Jackets on their way to an eighth win of the season Friday night. The Jackets, the No. 4 ranked team in the Associated Press Mississippi High School Prep Polls, jumped out to a 37-0 halftime lead and ended up defeating the Murrah Mustangs 50-0 in Class 6A, Region 2 action.
STARKVILLE, MS
nwiaccess.com

There Was Also A Game

The football game between the Lena-Winslow Panthers and Stockton Blackhawks in Stockton Friday night didn't kick off until 7:30 – but that was okay. More people were interested in the pregame celebrations anyway. Prior to the contest, the 2020 State Champion Pantherhawk wrestlers were all introduced and given their championship...
FOOTBALL
tribuneledgernews.com

Buccaneers swat Yellow Jackets

MARIETTA — Allatoona picked up a dominant Region 6AAAAAA win on the road, defeating Sprayberry 43-7 on Friday. The Buccaneers (3-3, 3-1) accumulated 305 total yards through the first 24 minutes, and they scored the same amount of points, 37, as Sprayberry (2-4, 2-3) had total yards in the first half. Allatoona coach Gary Varner said he wanted his team to get off to a fast start and play a clean first half, and that is exactly what happened.
MARIETTA, GA
nwiaccess.com

Lady Wolves Have Become A Pack

Pearl City was always dangerous on the volleyball court. With Savanah Brandt as one of the biggest hitters in the area, nobody could look past them ... but few teams seriously worried about them either. But all of that changed Wednesday night in Pearl City as the Wolves played their best match of the season – demonstrating true team cohesion – as they blew past an excellent Dakota squad 25-19, 25-22.
SPORTS
fromtherumbleseat.com

Yellow Jacket Roundup: Sweep Emotion

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Though it may have been the bye week for football, that had little bearing on the rest of the Flats, as many teams were in action in locales stretching from University Park, Pennsylvania to the lakes of Florida. Given that so many teams were in action this week, it is fitting that I finally debut a little something I have been tinkering with since last fall that I’ve tentatively been calling the Ratings Evaluation Composite Calculation, or RECC, which functions as a composite average of all rankings of all Tech sports (polls, computational rankings, etc.), subject to a confidence adjustment. This accounts for a lack on inclusion in polls (particularly top 25s) by allowing an associated adjustment downwards. The output is still being refined, but you can see the first public release below. Since I backronym-ed this into being called RECC, let’s say this the Ford 1929 Model A Roadster to the final goal of a 1930 Ford Model A Sport Coupe, as I continue to work out the aesthetic kinks and the right balance to the confidence adjustment.
COLLEGE SPORTS

