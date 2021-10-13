CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRFY hosting online auction

Bonner County Daily Bee
 6 days ago

A sailboat adventure, Schweitzer lift tickets, a fly-fishing float trip, wine, pies, two tickets to a Broadway musical at the Spokane Opera House (CATS! front and center), and lodging on Lake Pend Oreille and in exotic destinations - you have a chance at these items and many more!. The annual...

bonnercountydailybee.com

centraloregondaily.com

HSCO’s ‘Teeny Tiny Tuxes and Tails’ online auction begins October 11th

The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s Teen Tiny Tuxes & Tails auction will take place online from October 11th to 17th. An in-person preview of the auction items will be at the HSCO shelter at 61170 SE 27th St, Bend on Friday, October 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a “Yappy Hour” from 4:00-6:00 p.m., sponsored by Greg Brady of LivOregon Real Estate.
BEND, OR
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Online bidding is now open for this year's Our Kids Klassic Online Auction!

This year, we are featuring tickets to four Titans games and two Predators games. Click HERE. The auction will run until 3pm CDT on October 14, 2021. All tickets are electronic and will be emailed prior to the event. Every bid helps support our cause. The success of this online...
SOCIETY
Niles Daily Star

Edwardsburg Uptown Improvement Association to host paddle auction fundraiser

EDWARDSBURG — One area organization is hoping residents will lift a paddle later this month to support an ongoing community beautification project. The Edwardsburg Uptown Improvement Association will host a quarter paddle auction from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the American Legion, 25751 US-12, Edwardsburg, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. The event will host both a paddle auction, featuring auctioneer Gordon Carr, and a silent auction featuring baskets, jewelry, decorative items and Halloween décor. Tickets to the event are $5 and can be purchased at Ontwa Township Hall, Edwardsburg Village Hall, from a UIA member or at the door on the day of the event. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the event, as well.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
pickerington.k12.oh.us

PEF Themed Tree Online Auction Begins Tonight!

The Pickerington Education Foundation’s (PEF) silent auction of themed, decorated trees (with accompanying upscale baskets) opens online tonight at 5pm! Click this Charity Auctions Today link to view the trees and begin bidding. Each PLSD building typically works with their PTO and/or staff to decorate and enter a themed tree...
PICKERINGTON, OH
wvlt.tv

Online auction plus casino night to benefit pet clinic

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can help care for dogs, cats and even rabbits that need low-cost spay and neuter services by supporting Paws in Greenback. The clinic is hosting an online auction now, in addition to its sold-out in-person casino night planned for Friday. The clinic plans to eventually...
GREENBACK, TN
Niles Daily Star

Niles Piecemakers Quilt Guild to host quilt show, charity silent auction

NILES — What began as a hobby for a small group of local quilters 35 years ago has turned into a philanthropic endeavor helping people and organizations all over the area. The Niles Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host its bi-annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles.
NILES, MI
theviolinchannel.com

CelloBello to Host Charity Auction and Gala

In conjunction with events held at the New England Conservatory of Music, the charity auction will take place between October 1 and 17, 2021. Founded by Katz in 2010, CelloBello is an online cello-focused platform that provides free access to cello lessons, masterclasses, interviews, and live-streamed chats with renowned artist-teachers from solo, chamber music, orchestral, and teaching professions.
CHARITIES
Focus Daily News

David Dike Fine Art Hosts Texas Art Auction Oct. 30

David Dike Fine Art hosts the 25th anniversary Texas Art Auction October 30. This live auction sale includes over 450 lots of Texas art, ranging from early to traditional and contemporary works. In celebration of the 25th Anniversary, the auction will begin with a champagne toast at 10 a.m. The first 25 people who register for in-person bidding on auction day receive a special commemorative gift.
TEXAS STATE
WLKY.com

Louisville Zoo selling its trains in online auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Jason Thomas) — In the market for a bit of Louisville nostalgia? The Louisville Zoo is selling its trains in an online auction,according to Louisville Business First. The miniature train that used to lap around the Louisville Zoo can be yours for $50,000. That's according to a post...
LOUISVILLE, KY
mauinow.com

Maui Nurses Scholarship Foundation Hosts Golf and Online Auction Fundraiser

An estimated $35,000 was raised for the Maui Nurses Scholarship Foundation during a golf fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 8, at Maui Lani. The Foundation supports the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Nursing Program and Maui Memorial Medical Center nurses’ continuing education. The event included a ball drop in which a...
CHARITIES
kqennewsradio.com

SOUTH UMPQUA FOUNDATION DINNER AUCTION GOES ONLINE

The South Umpqua School Foundation has made the decision to cancel its 16th annual benefit live dinner auction due to the uncertain times that COVID-19 has brought to the area. A release said the group is offering an alternative to those who would still like to contribute to the efforts...
UMPQUA, OR
lootpress.com

Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce opens online auction

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce (BRCCC) has opened its online auction just in time for holiday shopping. The auction features thousands of dollars’ worth of goodies from local business members, including overnight resort stays, outdoor recreation, family entertainment, spa packages, home decor, automotive services, jewelry, restaurants, gas cards and gym memberships, etc.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
KCBD

H-E-B raising money for CASA IMPACT! with online auction

Lubbock, Texas – CASA of the South Plains is hosting its annual IMPACT! Gala & Online Auction on October 21. The online auction opens for bidding at 12pm October 15 and will run through October 21. Even though the IMPACT! Gala is sold out, the online auction creates an opportunity...
LUBBOCK, TX

