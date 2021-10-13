KRFY hosting online auction

EDWARDSBURG — One area organization is hoping residents will lift a paddle later this month to support an ongoing community beautification project. The Edwardsburg Uptown Improvement Association will host a quarter paddle auction from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the American Legion, 25751 US-12, Edwardsburg, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. The event will host both a paddle auction, featuring auctioneer Gordon Carr, and a silent auction featuring baskets, jewelry, decorative items and Halloween décor. Tickets to the event are $5 and can be purchased at Ontwa Township Hall, Edwardsburg Village Hall, from a UIA member or at the door on the day of the event. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the event, as well.

