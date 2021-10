A suspect is in custody in connection with the Sept. 14 robbery of the First Citizen’s bank. On Sept. 14, at 12;20 p.m., the First Citizen’s Bank on Main Street in Williamston was robbed by a white male wearing khaki slacks, a white shirt, dark sneakers with a white stripe, a dark blazer, a medical mask, sunglasses and a cap. He crossed Main Street on foot, shedding parts of his disguise as he went. Closed circuit cameras recorded those actions. He wore another layer of clothing under his disguise, including a long sleeve Tee shirt.

WILLIAMSTON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO