Housing inventory remains low as consumers continue to buy

MAUMEE — The booming U.S. housing market has spilled over to the rental market, which has seen demand for apartment and single-family rentals skyrocket this year, as high sales prices and an inadequate supply of available housing have forced many prospective buyers to rent for the foreseeable future. Increased demand for housing, along with an improving economy, has competition for rental units soaring, and landlords are taking note, with the national median rent increasing 11.4% in 2021 so far, according to Apartment List.