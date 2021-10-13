CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holgate, OH

Procedure changing for enforcement of Holgate nuisance issues

By JEN LAZENBY NWS Asst. Editor
Northwest Signal
HOLGATE — Nuisance properties again highlighted village council’s Tuesday meeting, but the procedure of enforcement of those issues is changing. Mayor Blake Tijerina said Fiscal Officer Sally Briggs recently located a housing code ordinance for the village that was approved nearly 30 years ago that details nuisance properties and violations. With the re-discovery of the ordinance, the village will restart enforcement.

