Vernon Mott Hollett Jr., 90, passed away on October 10, 2021, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Vernon is survived by his sons, Gordon (Melanie) Hollett of Priest River, Idaho, Gary Hollett of Priest River, Idaho, and Glen (Lori) Hollett of North Pole, Alaska; and daughters Gail Hollett of Priest River, Idaho and Ginger Hollett of Sandpoint, Idaho. He also is survived by 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.bonnercountydailybee.com
