CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandpoint, ID

Vernon Mott Hollett Jr., 90

Bonner County Daily Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVernon Mott Hollett Jr., 90, passed away on October 10, 2021, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Vernon is survived by his sons, Gordon (Melanie) Hollett of Priest River, Idaho, Gary Hollett of Priest River, Idaho, and Glen (Lori) Hollett of North Pole, Alaska; and daughters Gail Hollett of Priest River, Idaho and Ginger Hollett of Sandpoint, Idaho. He also is survived by 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandpoint, ID
Obituaries
State
California State
City
Sandpoint, ID
State
Alaska State
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
State
Idaho State
City
Priest River, ID
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mott#Dairy Farm#Assisted Living#The Air Force#Cal Trans#Life Care#Valley Baptist Church#Coffelt Funeral Service

Comments / 0

Community Policy