CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Survive The Game | A Chat About The Production Designer Job With Peter Cordova [Exclusive Interview]

By Emmanuel Gomez
lrmonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many unsung heroes in the movie business that most of the general public doesn’t acknowledge. In an action/thriller film like Lionsgate’s Survive the Game, it’s easy just to focus on the action and the stars that the film offers. Especially with names like Bruce Willis starring in the film.

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Letitia Wright Reportedly Continued to Share Anti-Vax Views on ‘Black Panther 2’ Set

“Black Panther” and “Mangrove” actress Letitia Wright ignited an anti-vax controversy last December after sharing a video that questioned Covid-19 vaccines. Wright was labeled anti-vax across social media after sharing on Twitter a 69-minute YouTube video featuring Light London Church leader Tomi Arayomi. The actress included the prayer hands emoji as a caption. The video found Arayomi questioning the legitimacy of the Covid-19 vaccine. Wright initially responded to the backlash by posting: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.” A new report on Hollywood’s response to the Coronavirus vaccine published by The...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

The Sandman – First Look At Gwendoline Christie As Lucifer | DC FanDome

It’s been over thirty years since Neil Gaiman released The Sandman at DC Comics via the Vertigo Imprint. The critically acclaimed series has been in development for years and now awaits its Netflix debut. At a fan event a few weeks ago we finally saw a first look at the highly anticipated fantasy series. The series opens up in the distant past and follows Tom Sturridge’s Dream. He is one of the seven Endless, immortal siblings that represent various parts of metaphysical existence.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Opens to Killer $50.4M Despite Dual Peacock Launch

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is doing killer business at the domestic box office, where it scared up the biggest debut of the pandemic era for a horror film or a movie opening simultaneously on the big screen and a streaming service. Green’s R-rated slasher pic earned $50.4 million from 3,705 theaters in North America. Halloween Kills also launched Friday on Universal’s sister streaming service, Peacock. Day-and-date releases, a controversial practice, have become commonplace during the pandemic as media conglomerates race to grow their streaming services and use feature movies as bait. Previously, Godzilla vs. Kong boasted the biggest domestic box office...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Michael Murray
Person
Bruce Willis
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Randy Van Dyke on Torture Horror Like Dogs [Exclusive Interview]

Annabel Barrett and Ignacyo Matynia Star in Like Dogs. Randy Van Dyke was looking for something that audiences have never seen before in the age of sequels and remakes. He may found it with his new horror film Like Dogs that may be a cult hit with the idea of treating humans like animals.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Designer#Lionsgate#Lrm Online#Riverdale#Digital#Dvd
lrmonline.com

Rugrats | We Meet One Of The Newest Characters Gabi With The Help Of Raini Rodriguez [Exclusive Interview]

The Rugrats have been around for thirty years! Yet our favorite characters from the series are still babies! Tommy Pickles, Chucky, Angelica, Kimi, Phil, and Lil are still entertaining us over at Paramount+ in an all-new series that launched earlier this year. One of the biggest changes this version of Rugrats brings is making the parents more relatable to audiences. This is because the original fanbase is now in their thirties. Crazy right?
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Acapulco from Apple TV+ | Fernando Carsa Tells Us About His Experience In His First Feature Role As Memo [Exclusive Interview]

Today is the premiere of Apple TV+’s Acapulco on their streaming service. It’s a fun English and Spanish comedy series starring one of my heroes in entertainment, Eugenio Derbez. He is also executive producer for the series. I have followed his career since I was old enough to watch La Hora Derbez. He took a big chance in going over to American films and television and with a lot of hard work has been very successful.
TV SERIES
Variety

Why the Stars of Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series Want the Original Film Cast to Make Cameos

The Amazon Original YA horror series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” premiered on Wednesday night with an outdoor screening at The Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. Based on the iconic 1997 slasher movie which was adapted from Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel and starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe, the eight-episode series maintains the same initial set-up as its source material. The series follows a group of friends who are bound together after they cover up a tragic accident that occurred on the night of their high school graduation. One year later, they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lrmonline.com

Killing Eleanor | A Chat With Annika Marks On Addiction, Family, And Control [Exclusive Interview]

Killing Eleanor is a fabulous indie feature film that will be released next week on digital platforms. It features the ever frustrating battle of a woman, Natalie, who can’t get control of her addiction to medication. As well as an older woman, Eleanor, that has a terminal illness that wants to control when she dies. Due to a series of events, Natalie agrees to help Eleanor end her life.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
lrmonline.com

Darren Criss and Miss Piggy Talk Halloween Fun in Muppets Halloween Mansion [Exclusive Interview]

Darren Criss in Disney+’s Muppets Haunted Mansion. Halloween Mansion at the Disney Theme Parks is the most often visited theme park attraction on site. Already adapted once as a live-action movie with Eddie Murphy in 2003, The Muppets now re-adapted that follows more closely to the ride in Disney’s Muppets Halloween Mansion. The entire cast of The Muppets star alongside special guests with Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown, Taraji P. Henson, and Darren Criss.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

The Brothers James Creator Owned Spotlight with Brian Level: The Comic Source Podcast

The Brothers James Creator Owned Spotlight with Brian Level. Jace chats with comic creator Brian Level about his current Zoop Campaign The Brothers James. A series nearly ten years in the making, this campaign finishes off this gritty, visceral revenge tale set in the South and starring two brothers who don’t take crap from anyone. The campaign is already funded so you are guaranteed to get the book. Join the guys to hear what the story is all about and hear about the evolution of the series over time.
COMICS
lrmonline.com

There’s Someone Inside Your House | Sydney Park On Her Character Dealing With Guilt And A Killer [Exclusive Interview]

THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE (L to R) SYDNEY PARK as MAKANI YOUNG in THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE. Cr. © 2021 Netflix, Inc. Guilt can be one hell of a weight. Despite not having a physical mass it can slow down all aspects of your life. Sometimes it would seem that the easiest way to deal with it would be to move and attempt to start over. Unfortunately, the reality is that the feeling will follow you and will continue to be a problem where ever you go. This is something that the lead character in There’s Someone Inside Your House, Makani Young, learns the hard way.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Quantumania Script Praised By Star Evangeline Lily

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania script praised by star Evangeline Lily in recent interview with Collider. The third Ant-Man movie is currently filming and of course we know a little already about the villain, Kang, played by Jonathan Majors. Lily had praise for the movie’s writer Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy