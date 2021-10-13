CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Episode 5 Preview | Ice World

scetv.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the top, ambitious and nature-defying, China's incredible Ice World will transform 37 acres of sub-tropical quarry into a sub-zero ski resort. The construction team will have to battle the worst nature can throw at them. But if they can pull it off they'll make science fiction a reality.

video.scetv.org

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Oxenfree 2 Preview: Expanding the Series' Intriguing World

Oxenfree II is returning to the beloved franchise Night School Studio created years ago, and our first hands-off preview impressions promise more of the original that players loved with new ideas, an expectedly unnerving story, and more refined fidelity of its beautiful art. IGN's Jonathon Dornbush breaks down what he saw of Oxenfree 2's gameplay, including impressions of Oxenfree II's enhanced exploration mechanics, like a rope that allows Oxenfree 2's main character Riley to reach unexpected parts of the Oxenfree sequel's locale, Camena. He also discusses some of the additions to world and story building, like the time tears opening up around Oxenfree 2's world, and how those can affect progression and puzzle solving. We also discuss how Oxenfree 2 is enhancing player choice with more layered and nuanced opportunities for players to decide how to react in Oxenfree II, not just via conversation but also in how they choose to explore or call on characters.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Massively OP Podcast Episode 342: From New World to Old Camelot

On this week’s show, Chris joins Justin to talk about how New World is shaping up, LOTRO’s expansion pre-patch, Dark Age of Camelot’s 20th anniversary, Guild Wars 2’s Cantha zone reveal, World of Warcraft’s self-censorship, whether studios should poll players about development, and how aging MMOs should be handled. It’s...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku Acquires ‘Children Ruin Everything’ for U.S. Streaming Release

Roku has acquired Children Ruin Everything, a forthcoming eight-episode series created by Schitt’s Creek co-executive producer Kurt Smeaton, for an exclusive U.S. streaming release. Children Ruin Everything is the first half-hour comedy acquired by Roku after its takeover of the Quibi library earlier this year. As part of an agreement with the production company New Metric Media, which is the exclusive sales agent for the series, Children Ruin Everything will stream exclusively in the U.S. on The Roku Channel as part of the 2022 Roku Originals lineup. Bell Media Distribution holds the international rights for the series, which will air on CTV in Canada. The series stars Meaghan Rath (Being...
TV & VIDEOS
mountainlake.org

Grantchester: Season 6 Episode 2 | Preview

This weekend on Grantchester: Will and Geordie negotiate a family dispute that may be connected to a murder. Meanwhile, a sinister letter arrives for Leonard. Episode 2 premieres Sunday, October 10 at 9 PM on Mountain Lake PBS.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice World
CBS Atlanta

World’s Funniest Animals – ‘Episode 204’

GUEST APPEARANCE BY AMARA ZARAGOZA (THE CW’S “GOSSIP GIRL”) – We have hungry hamsters, twirling terriers, larcenist lizards, a cat who needs some help on how to land on its feet, and a dog who is having the time of their life in the middle of a fountain. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Amara Zaragoza and commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews (#204). Original airdate 10/23/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
ANIMALS
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
China
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
buzzfeednews.com

A Data Sleuth Challenged A Powerful COVID Scientist. Then He Came After Her.

Days after a mysterious new illness was declared a pandemic last March, a prominent scientist in France announced that he had already found a cure. Based on a small clinical trial, microbiologist Didier Raoult claimed that hydroxychloroquine, a decades-old antimalarial drug, was part of a 100% effective treatment against COVID-19. Then–US president Donald Trump promptly proclaimed that the finding could be “one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
FanSided

The Walking Dead World Beyond Season 2, Episode 1 recap: Konsekans

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 1 “Konsekans” does not hesitate in showing the very dark and cruel world of the apocalypse when the CRM is in charge. This already feels like a different show, from the tone to filming angles and cut scenes. Let’s dive in with Hope’s current situation.
TV SERIES
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy