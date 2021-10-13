Wizards vs. Raptors final score: Toronto comes back in second half to defeat Washington, 113-108
The Washington Wizards are still winless in the preseason. But it’s becoming quite concerning since they only have one more game left before the regular season next week. And they lost 113-108 to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night despite leading for most of the time including well into the fourth quarter. It’s especially disappointing because Washington played this game with several days rest while the Raptors were on the back-end of a back-to-back.www.bulletsforever.com
