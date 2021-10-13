Wizards vs. Raptors final score: Toronto comes back in second half to defeat Washington, 113-108

The Washington Wizards lost to the Houston Rockets, 125-119 on Tuesday night in their first game of the 2021-22 NBA preseason. Before some of you start getting the pitchforks out for Wes Unseld, Jr. in his first game as the Wizards’ head coach. I get it. Washington lost this game after leading by one, 116-111 with just 3:08 left after a Jordan Goodwin three. Some Kenyon Martin, Jr. dunks, untimely fouls by Washington and made free throws by Houston were what sealed the outcome. But let’s keep in mind that we won’t be seeing You get prospects like Isaiah Todd or Jordan Schakel in a close game situation when the games actually count in the standings.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO