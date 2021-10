MOON TOWNSHIP — Bill Pfeifer looked at his Moon Area High School girls soccer team Sunday night at the end of practice and saw fear in his players’ eyes. Pfeifer, the all-time wins leader in PIAA girls soccer history back in his first season as head coach of the Tigers since winning back-to-back state titles in 2016 and ‘17, knew his group had never been in this position. He recognized that his girls weren’t used to being in first place in their section in WPIAL Class 4A — that they weren’t used to having a target on their backs.

MOON, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO