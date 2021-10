BURKE — It was a record-setting afternoon in high school volleyball on Thursday as Burke won its 14th match in a row and 20th of the season, edging Corsica-Stickney in five sets on Thursday afternoon. Set scores were 25-23, 25-12, 13-25, 16-25 and 15-12. Burke (20-5): Adisyn Indahl set the Cougars’ single-match record for kills with 29, breaking a mark previously set by her older sister Taylee Indahl at 28. Indahl finished with 21 digs in the match, while Elle Johnson had 22 digs and Kailee Frank had seven kills, two aces and 15 digs. Elenna Koenig had eight kills and Elly Witt had 22 set assists and Ava Sargent had 21 assists for the Cougars, who are at Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Oct. 12.

BURKE, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO