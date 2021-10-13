CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delay in day-two test change ‘due to Passenger Locator Form complexity’

By Ian Taylor
Travel Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delay in confirming the date for switching from day-two PCR tests for vaccinated arrivals to rapid tests is due to a last-minute decision on the method of verifying test results and the complexity of connecting details to the Passenger Locator Form. That is according to industry sources who insist:...

travelweekly.co.uk

Travel Weekly

Tunisia eases restrictions for vaccinated holidaymakers

Fully vaccinated travellers will be exempt from the need to have a negative PCR Covid-19 test to enter to Tunisia, from Saturday (October 16). Currently, before they travel, all visitors must fill in a health monitoring form and have a negative PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Tunisia.
WORLD
The Independent

Heathrow passengers report delays of up to four hours as e-gates fail

Passengers arriving at Heathrow are being delayed for several hours due to a problem with self-service passport gates.Some travellers at Terminal 5 posted images of long queues on social media on Wednesday morning, while others were being held on planes due to the congestion.George Zarkadakis, an artificial intelligence engineer, wrote on Twitter: “System for scanning passports is down (again). Expected time of waiting for arriving passengers: 2-4 hours.“I think I’ll stay home next time… and stick to Zoom calls.”Another passenger, Thomas de Lucy, tweeted: “Not only are we waiting for two hours at passport control but Heathrow staff are all incredibly rude, shouting at people and ignoring others.“Maybe a supervisor should be on hand to control staff behaviour.”It is less than a fortnight since a widespread e-gate failure caused delays at airports across the UK.E-gates – managed by Border Force – allow travellers with biometric passports to pass through border control without a manual inspection.Heathrow wrote on Twitter: “We’re aware of an issue impacting the e-gates, which are staffed and operated by Border Force.“We apologise for the impact this is having on your journey.“Our teams are working closely with Border Force to resolve this as quickly as possible.”
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

‘Travel is not increasing UK Covid risk’ says Iata boss

The boss of the International Air Transport Association has claimed that international travel is not increasing the UK’s Covid-19 risk. Willie Walsh, Iata director-general, said: “In terms of day-to-day life, the UK is far more pragmatic in managing Covid-19 than many other states. “But its approach to travel continues to...
TRAVEL
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Counter

In North Carolina, poultry workers are quitting in large numbers after an unknown chemical was introduced at their plant

At a facility that processes 540,000 chickens a day, workers allege that they’re being exposed to a toxic chemical that feels like it’s “invaded your brain.”. Workers at the Mountaire Farms poultry plant in rural Robeson County, North Carolina, say that about four months ago, something changed. At the time, they couldn’t immediately identify the strange new chemical they’d begun to smell floating around the production lines. But one day things were running as expected, and the next there was a sharp, suffocating kind of odor that one worker said felt like it “invaded your brain.”
AGRICULTURE
FitnessVolt.com

Flex Wheeler Gives Covid Hospitalization Update: “I Am In Acute Kidney Failure”

Former professional bodybuilder Flex Wheeler gave a health update from his hospital bed after testing positive for Covid-19 recently. The multiple-time Arnold Classic winner and Mr. Olympia runner-up has been through more than most could bear during his lifetime. In 1994, he was involved in a serious car crash before being diagnosed with a hereditary kidney disease near the latter part of his competitive career which led to a kidney transplant in 2003.
FITNESS
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
Sentinel

Health alert for the drug Losartn

This National Institute on Food Drug Surveillance (Invima) has declared a health alert on health by the drug , a Losartn . This has been the drug used to treat high blood pressure , also known as hypertension or high blood pressure . In fact, this own importer of the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Week

Large employers fear vaccine mandates will chase away workers. But 'real world data tells a different story.'

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates roll out across federal agencies and among many private businesses, companies that fall under the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test requirement are worried about employees quitting, a new poll has found. President Biden directed the Labor Department to develop a rule that companies with 100+ employees must require...
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines Passengers In Denver Left Frustrated With Slew Of Delays & Cancelations

DENVER (CBS4) – Many Southwest Airlines passengers were left frustrated over the weekend after hundreds of flights were canceled at Denver International Airport and across the country. The airline says it had to cancel and delay flights because of air traffic control issues and bad weather. Wind speeds reached 100 mph in parts of Colorado on Saturday. ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October...
DENVER, CO
Travel Weekly

Relief as requirement for costly traveller PCR tests is removed

Airlines say families will be relieved that the government has finally agreed to remove the need for costly PCR tests for vaccinated travellers returning to England from half-term holidays. The government confirmed that lateral flow tests will be introduced in place of PCRs from October 24 for fully-jabbed passengers and...
WORLD
BBC

Ambulance delays: Two-hour wait for man with life-changing burns

"The ambulance didn't come for two hours. The flesh was coming off his body," recalled Phil Williams-Ellis. Her son Chris Williams-Ellis was working on a car in his garage in Denbighshire when it caught fire. Of the 36 ambulances supposed to be on call that day, she said 32 were...
HEALTH

