It is “imperative” that the aviation sector recovers from the coronavirus pandemic in 2022, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps The Cabinet Minister acknowledged that “Covid is far from over”, and stated that the presence of variants of the virus in a number of countries “remains a concern”.But he insisted that “considerable progress” has been made this year, and described the recent relaxation of the UK’s travel rules as “a clear sign that we are well on the way to recovery”.It's time to look forward to rebooting tourism and tradeTransport Secretary Grant ShappsSpeaking at the Airport Operators Association’s annual conference,...

LIFESTYLE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO