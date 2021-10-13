CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian shares mixed after muddled day of trading on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
harrisondaily.com
 6 days ago

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as traders waited for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Shares rose in Shanghai after customs data showed exports rose in September, though …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow lags behind as stocks end mostly higher ahead of earnings

Stocks ended mostly higher Monday as investors prepared for a busy week of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the positive tone, losing around 36 points, or 0.1%, to end near 35,259, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 rose around 15 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,486, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 124 points, or 0.8%, finishing near 15,022. Shares of Walt Disney Co. , down 3%, were the biggest drag on the Dow, falling after being downgraded to equal-weight from overweight by Barclays.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises tentatively and S&P 500 retakes 4,500 in early Tuesday trade

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Tuesday morning, extending gains after the largest four-day rally since late July for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% at 35,371, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% to 4,501, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3% at 15,072. The positive backdrop for equities comes as good corporate earnings have largely overshadowed worries about supply-chain disruptions. In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson shares rose after the drugmaker said it brought in $502 million in world-wide sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in the third quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Shares#Wall St#Shanghai#Inflation
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
STOCKS
harrisondaily.com

Asian shares slide as Chinese growth data disappoints

Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after China reported its economy grew at a meager 4.9% annual pace in July-September. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.4% to 3,559.96 while the Hang …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
MARKETS
WDBO

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rises on Congress debt deal

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed as investors waited Friday for U.S. jobs data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back stimulus after legislators in Washington averted a possible government debt default. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong and...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
WSOC Charlotte

Asian shares rise as receding debt fears spur Wall St rally

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares rose Thursday, tracking a rally on Wall Street after signs of progress on resolving the standoff in Congress over the debt ceiling. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to finish at 27,678.21. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7% to 7,256.70. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.8% to 2,959.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.9% to 24,659.84. Trading was closed in Shanghai for a Chinese national holiday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kansas City Southern's stock slumps after profit misses expectations as volumes declined

Shares of Kansas City Southern slumped 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the railroad operator reported third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations, as auto plant shutdowns resulting semiconductor shortages, service interruptions from right-of-way blockages and increased regulation of shipments into Mexico led to a 3% decline in carload volumes. Net income fell to $156.1 million, or $1.71 a share, from $189.7 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $2.02, below the FactSet consensus of $2.04. Revenue rose 12.8% to $744.0 million, above the FactSet consensus of $722.4 million. Operating expenses increased 26.8% to $492.1 million, including a 13.5% rise in compensation and benefits costs to $133.3 million and a 53.5% jump in fuel costs to $78.0 million. "We are encouraged that despite several commercial headwinds, our network is performing extremely well and we are delivering near record velocity and dwell," said Chief Executive Patrick Ottensmeyer. The stock has rallied 13.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 7.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 3.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy