Hundreds of jobs have been saved after Ford chose a factory in Merseyside to build parts for electric cars. The automotive giant has announced plans to sell exclusively electric vehicles in the UK and rest of Europe by the end of this decade. The US manufacturer is now set to revamp a factory in Halewood, Liverpool, to develop electric power units for vehicles. Halewood will be Ford‘s first electric vehicle component in-house assembly site in Europe.The £230m investment is reportedly expected to save about 500 jobs. Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, said it was “excellent news for...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO