Tom Brady Shares the Warning He Gave Son Jack While Partying With Snoop Dogg After Super Bowl

Tom Brady is a three-time NFL Mvp, and if you ask his son Jack, it also sounds like he just might be a contender for Best Dad Ever. On Monday, Oct. 11, the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appeared on the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, where he chatted with guest Snoop Dogg about a time that Tom and son Jack, 14, once had quite a memorable night partying with the rapper. Tom shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, and he also shares Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, with wife Gisele Bündchen. The athlete recalled that, after his New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in 2019's Super Bowl Liii, he was...