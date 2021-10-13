CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Shares the Warning He Gave Son Jack While Partying With Snoop Dogg After Super Bowl

 6 days ago

Tom Brady is a three-time NFL Mvp, and if you ask his son Jack, it also sounds like he just might be a contender for Best Dad Ever. On Monday, Oct. 11, the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appeared on the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, where he chatted with guest Snoop Dogg about a time that Tom and son Jack, 14, once had quite a memorable night partying with the rapper. Tom shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, and he also shares Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, with wife Gisele Bündchen. The athlete recalled that, after his New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in 2019's Super Bowl Liii, he was...

SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman drops truth bomb on expectations after joining forces with Tom Brady

Richard Sherman is not yet done in the NFL. The veteran cornerback will begin another chapter in his football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions. This means that he will be on the same team as Tom Brady, whose team once defeated Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Now, Sherman is looking forward to help the Bucs defend their crown, though how much is left in his gas tank is something that’s a bit uncertain.
firstsportz.com

Tom Brady Shares Light-Hearted Moment With His Son After Dolphins Victory

After a crushing victory against Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady exchanged a few light-hearted moments with his son, Jack. The duo took a walk back to the dressing room with junior Brady showboating the jersey of TB12. The clip was shared on the Buccs’ Instagram story with the caption that quoted ‘father-son’ moment.
newstalkflorida.com

The Return: Tom Brady’s return to New England gave NBC – Peacock the second-highest rating in the network SNF history.

The anticipation for Tom Brady’s return to New England this past Sunday night as the Buccaneers faced the Patriots from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., delivered Football Night in America – NBC Sports’ weekly NFL studio show – with its second-most watched show ever, averaging 12.0 million TV-only viewers from 7:29-8:11 p.m. ET. FNIA viewership for “The Return” trailed only Giants-Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2015 season (12.3 million viewers) as the most-watched show in FNIA history (since 2006).
inquirer.com

Eagles Super Bowl victory over the Patriots still on Tom Brady’s mind

Nearly four years have passed since the Eagles defeated the Patriots in the Super Bowl, but that loss is apparently still on Tom Brady’s mind. Brady, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was asked about setting an all-time NFL passing yards record following Sunday’s win over the Patriots, in which he threw for 269 yards on 22-43 passing. Brady entered the game needing just 68 yards to surpass former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has since retired and is now working for NBC.
The Spun

Bruce Arians Shares An Encouraging Update On Tom Brady

It was hard to tell since he had over 400 passing yards and five touchdown passes this past Sunday, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady actually suffered a thumb injury against the Miami Dolphins. “Obviously, a little bit sore after,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast, per ProFootballTalk....
