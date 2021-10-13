Healthcare Cloud Computing Market | North America is expected to dominate global market

Pay-per-use method is considerd as one of the major factor that is expected to propel the growth of global healthcare cloud computing market. This is beacuse the model is easy to implement and can generate better profit for the players of market. This method ensures a constant revenue for the players offering healthcare cloud computing solutions in the market, aiding to the growth of their business. As a result of this method, healthcare institute can reduce their maintenace cost for servers and other essential devices required for cloud computing. This is another fator that is influencing the growth of of the global healthcare cloud computing market. Moreover, healthcare cloud computing can allow professionals to store and access medical data remotely. This remote access of data is also one of the major factor that is expected to influence the growth of global healthcare cloud computing market from 2018 to 2028.