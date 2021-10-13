Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Report | Blockchain Technology to Offer Patient-Centric Business Model
The healthcare industry is plagued by a range of pressing challenges ranging from managing patient data to maintaining the supply chain of drugs. While not only a pile of patient data but challenges such as inefficiencies, bureaucracy, errors and higher administrative costs are the pressing challenges of the healthcare industry. Blockchain technology is expected to disrupt the healthcare industry as it holds the potential to solve the industry’s most daunting challenges while offering a value-add as well as profitability. These factors are boosting the blockchain technology in healthcare market.www.medgadget.com
