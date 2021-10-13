Bone Conduction Hearing Devices Market – Know the prominent factors that will help in reshaping the market growth

The surgical patch is coated with coagulation factors such as human thrombin and human fibrinogen and is composed of an equine collagen sponge. It is a sealing patch that exhibits absorption properties along with potential hemostatic activity. The surgical patch is sterile making it safer to use by reducing the risk of infections. The solid thrombin and fibrinogen dissolves on coming in contact with the physiological fluid, when the patch is applied on the wound tissue. The fibrinogen in turn is converted to fibrin monomers by thrombin, which is polymerized to form a fibrin clot at the surface of the wound. This causes the patch to promote tissue healing by adhering to the wound surface. Traditional methods like sutures, cotton gauze or electrocautery may not provide the same benefits that the surgical patches provide which makes it more convenient and easy to use. Therefore, the surgical patches market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

