Wearable Patch Market Study – Integration With Mobile OS to Serve As Contributing Factor in Market Growth

Due to an increase in clinical studies for the production of breakthrough drugs for the treatment of infertility, the demand for infertility drugs is growing. According to a study conducted at Princeton University in 2018, researchers discovered a main protein that regulates the ageing of gametes in mature, poor-quality Caenorhabditis elegans (microscopic worm) larvae. Researchers were able to stop this protein from working during the worm’s fertile time (roughly equal to a woman’s fertility in her thirties) and extend egg viability outside the normal range. If these proteins could be eliminated from human genes, female fertility could be extended by 3 to 6 years. Raising public concern about reproductive health is also helping to achieve this goal. Since 2010, for example, RESOLVE – The National Infertility Association has held National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) in the last week of April. The week’s aim is to raise consciousness about infertility among the general public, promote support for infertility drug insurance, and assist infertility couples in coping with their condition.

