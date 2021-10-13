CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

By TMR Research
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

TMR Research has rich experience in developing state-of-the-art reports for a wide array of markets and sectors. The brilliance of the experts at TMR Research and their alacrity to conduct thorough research and create phenomenal reports makes TMR Research better than others. The mindfulness meditation apps market is set to...

www.medgadget.com

Medagadget.com

Apheresis Equipment Market | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

An apheresis machine comprises of a gadget or device which gathers blood removed from the body of the donor and separates it into the diverse components, for instance, platelets, plasma, platelets, red and white platelets. Contingent upon the reason, the apheresis procedure is required, one of these parts can be effortlessly segregated and gathered by the gear, while alternate segments are sent back to the body. The expanding frequency of different blood-related clutters has animated the interest for platelets and plasma. Combined with this, knowledge with regards to apheresis blood gathering systems, machines, and units has prompted powerful development of the apheresis equipment market.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Wearable Patch Market Study – Integration With Mobile OS to Serve As Contributing Factor in Market Growth

The rapid increase in lifestyle ailments, rising expenses of healthcare, and increasing number of elderly population have incited various medical insurance organizations and healthcare sector to innovate. For example, wearable patches that can monitor and diagnose the illnesses are witnessing innovation. Wearable patches screen patients as well as monitor their sports activities along with drug delivery.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Portable Surgical Robots Market | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The global portable surgical robots market is anticipated to register robust growth, owing to the surging adoption of portable surgical robots for less surgical error and minimally invasive surgeries. By product type, the portable surgical robots market is divided into conventional surgery simulation systems, minimally invasive simulation systems, robotic surgery simulation platform, model-based simulation, web-based simulation and others. By surgery type, the portable surgical robots market is divided into laparoscopic surgery orthopedic surgery, endoscopic surgery, gynecology surgery, neurologic surgery, cardiac surgery, arthroscopic surgery and others. By end-user, the portable surgical robots market is divided into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, commercial simulation centers and others. Hospitals are expected to have largest share owing to their advanced infrastructure and high expenditure.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Digital Therapeutics Market – Surge in the Incidences of Chronic Diseases is Likely to Propel Market Growth

Digital therapeutics (DTx) is tasked with the delivery of therapeutic interventions that are based on evidence. These deliveries is made to patients and are driven by advanced software programs so as to treat, manage, and avert a wide range of behavioral, metal, and physical conditions of a patient. Digital therapeutics comprises an independent group of proof-based products within the set up of a broader digital health landscape. This kind of therapeutics is different from telehealth, diagnostic, and pure-play adherence products. The development of the global digital therapeutics market is likely to be shaped by the growing prominence of the service.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Surgical Patches Market – Know the Emerging Trends across the Market

The surgical patch is coated with coagulation factors such as human thrombin and human fibrinogen and is composed of an equine collagen sponge. It is a sealing patch that exhibits absorption properties along with potential hemostatic activity. The surgical patch is sterile making it safer to use by reducing the risk of infections. The solid thrombin and fibrinogen dissolves on coming in contact with the physiological fluid, when the patch is applied on the wound tissue. The fibrinogen in turn is converted to fibrin monomers by thrombin, which is polymerized to form a fibrin clot at the surface of the wound. This causes the patch to promote tissue healing by adhering to the wound surface. Traditional methods like sutures, cotton gauze or electrocautery may not provide the same benefits that the surgical patches provide which makes it more convenient and easy to use. Therefore, the surgical patches market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Respiration Rate Monitors Market Report | Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements Analysis

Based on product type, pulse oximeters is expected to generate the highest revenue in respiration rate monitors market with highest product adoption. Among indications chronic obstructive pulmonary disease tends to hold majority share of respiration rate monitors market. Hospitals hold a majority revenue share of respiration rate monitors market with a large patient population. Homecare settings is expected to observe significant growth rate with a rising trend of home-based care in the coming decade.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Stroke Assistive Devices Market is anticipated to grow at a stupendous pace to 2029

The demand within the global stroke assistive devices market is anticipated to grow at a stupendous pace in the times to follow. The occurrence of a stroke can cripple patients of several activities and movements, driving them towards various forms of handicaps. In severe cases, strokes can become a cause of reduced mobility for the sufferers. Therefore, management of strokes plays an important role in progressive recovery amongst patients. In recent times, the healthcare industry has made robust efforts to manage strokes, and create a congenial and healthy setup for patients recovering from strokes. Henceforth, the total volume of revenues within the stroke assistive devices market is slated to increase in the times to follow.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Analytics Market Report | Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

The commercialization of the healthcare industry has caused an uptick in the demand for healthcare analytics. Although the domain of healthcare analytics can facilitate better patient and care management as well, it is primarily being used by hospitals to ensure operational and functional growth. The healthcare industry has unlocked several growth opportunities for various data-centric service providers, creating a sustainable pathway for revenue inflow across key industries. In addition to this, the ease of data collection across various healthcare verticals has also helped in driving demand within the global healthcare analytics market. Over the course of the past decade, several countries have developed dedicated healthcare transformation programs and strategies. These strategies are aimed at creating a congenial healthcare industry, characterised by cost-efficiency, patient care, and remote care delivery. Therefore, the global healthcare analytics market has a formidable growth opportunity at hand in the current scenario.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Histology & Cytology Market – In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2030

According to the report, the global histology & cytology market was valued at US$ 10.28 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~10% from 2020 to 2030. The global prevalence of cancer has been rising significantly, and the disease is considered the second major cause of death after cardiovascular diseases. Various factors contributing to the rise in the prevalence of cancer include urbanization, tobacco smoking, increasing pollution, changing diet patterns, and increase in the post-reproductive life span.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is anticipated to witness a significant growth to 2029 | TMR Research Study

The healthcare mobility solutions market is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the upcoming years on account of the increasing adoption of mobile clinical systems and accessibility of critical business. Medical care versatility includes the utilization of cell phones, applications, and venture stages to impart just as safely and all the more productively trade clinical information among different end clients, for example, payers, suppliers, and patients.
CELL PHONES
Medagadget.com

Fitness App Market Growth Driven By Growing Trend of Online Fitness Training Worldwide: Reports and Data

Technological advancements, rising government initiatives on digitalization, and increasing public awareness regarding health and fitness are some key factors driving market growth. Download PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3024. According to Reports and Data, the global fitness app market size is expected to reach USD 18.08 billion in 2028 from USD...
CELL PHONES
Medagadget.com

Nasal Oxygen Cannula Market is witnessing the Entry of Several New Players

The demand within the global nasal oxygen cannula market is growing at a sound pace in recent times. The rising incidence of respiratory disorders has created new opportunities for growth within the global nasal oxygen cannula market. The healthcare industry is leveraging new-age technologies to improve the quality of life for patients with chronic ailments. In addition to this, the heavy investments made towards improving pulmonary care units is also an important consideration from the perspective of market growth. Respiratory disorders can be an outcome several other morbidities. Therefore, there is humongous demand for nasal oxygen cannula across respiratory care units.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Wireless Patient Monitoring Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2017-2025

Wireless patient monitoring devices are wireless and remote technologies that monitor and transmit data either within an institution or hospital via wireless or intranet, or at a remote location, using wireless transmissions. It would be a very difficult task to keep track of the patient data and information in a multi-specialty hospital with large set ups, wherein there is a regular flow of critical care patients and out-patients.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Digital Health Market Expected To Reach USD 328.48 Billion in 2028, Increasing Preference for Personalized Medicines & Adoption of mhealth Technology- RND

Increasing elderly population and prevalence of chronic diseases globally has significantly increased the need for continuous monitoring of patients suffering with chronic diseases, and this is propelling demand for remote monitoring services. Elderly population is more prone to develop chronic and infectious diseases and hence there is increasing need for their continuous health monitoring, tracking vital signs such as heart rate, blood glucose level, and blood pressure, among others, and this is driving demand for remote patient monitoring systems.
HEALTH
atlanticcitynews.net

How COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Video Streaming Market and What are the Growth Factors at the End 2027?

The newly launched Cloud Video Streaming Market report manufactured by our group of experts at DATA LIBRARY RESEARCH covers a wide range of topics and pointers, including manufacture evaluation aspects, market patterns, key activities in the market environment, market growth opportunities, market profits, business outputs and results, and marketplace drivers, restraints and many more. It contains a bunch of collections of the crucial market facts and conditions hidden in the whole market industry. Hence, this scientific research report is an analytical tool for demonstrating the entire global marketplace in a well compact form.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Sinus Dilation Devices Market – Increasing number of product launches and FDA approvals is expected to boost the growth of the market

Sinusitis is a sinus inflammation that blocks the nose and prevents mucus drainage. Sinus dilation systems are used to extend sinus openings in patients with nose drainage problems associated with nasal sinusitis or sinuses. Different types of sinus dilation devices, such as functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS), sinus stents, rhinoscopes, and balloon sinuplasty systems, can be utilized for patients according to the need of the treatment.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Orthokeratology Market – Increasing investments in research of myopia and high myopia worldwide by manufacturers is expected to boost the growth of the market

Orthokeratology corrects hazy vision without the use of glasses, contact lenses, or corneal reshaping procedures like photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) or laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK). Furthermore, it is less expensive than laser surgery. Orthokeratology contact lenses are getting a lot of momentum as a way to slow down myopia progression in kids. It is a procedure of correcting refractive defects with custom-designed hard lenses that change the curvature of the cornea for a brief period of time. The most prevalent therapeutic application of ortho-k in recent years has been to reduce myopia by leveling the cornea. Generally, the orthokeratology glasses are acceptable for myopes within -1.00 and -4.00 and Cylinder value (cyls) from 1.50 and 0.75, as per the Association of Optometrists.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Resuscitation Device Market: Global Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2030 Forecast Report

Resuscitation device is an equipment used to restore breathing by using positive pressure to inflate the lungs of an unconscious person whose respiration has ceased. Different types of resuscitation devices and accessories help provide oxygen to a patient. Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/resuscitation-device-market.html. Key Drivers of Global Resuscitation Device Market.
MARKETS

