Preparing for the next Covid-19 surge on Coast Live

Testing company Curative has conducted over one million Covid tests in the past six weeks and has observed both a steady increase in positive cases and an increase in severity of the cases. The data suggests a growing group of undiagnosed cases in the community that are not being tested. Demand for testing will likely increase over the coming weeks – especially as people begin preparing for holiday travel or are required to be tested for work. Henna Majee joins us to discuss this expected spike and how we can prepare for it.