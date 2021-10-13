Airdrops, DAOs, token issuance and public domains are the next frontier for NFTs

The price of Bitcoin climbed above the USD 60,000 mark on Friday as investors and traders anticipate that the U.S. regulators will clear the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund. According to a report by CNBC, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is scheduled to debut at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, and experts believe the SEC unlikely to object to the product. “The ETF news is being priced in with the market expecting an approval on Monday. This is driving the price up,” Vijay Ayyar, Head of Asia Pacific at cryptocurrency exchange Luno, told CNBC. As a result of the crypto boom that occurred earlier this year, many companies and organizations have become noticeably more open to blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:RIOT), Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY), SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HVBT)

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO