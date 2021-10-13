IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE JOSHUA ALLEN POTTER and CRYSTAL DAWN POTTER PETITIONERS Vs. NO. 2021-JV-22 CHARLA ARBUTUS DAVIS KELLIE BROOK MCGRAW 261 Bethel Drive Lenoir City, Tennessee 37772 JOHNATHON BROCK ELLIOTT 1075 County Road 136 Boligee, Alabama 35443-4017 IN THE MATTER OF: LINCOLN PATRICK ELLIOTT, D.O.B. 08/15/2017 Child Under (18) Years of Age NOTICE In this Cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Kellie Brooke McGraw’s residence is unknown but last known to be in Loudon County, Tennessee and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. It was Ordered that Publication be made for four successive weeks, in the Loudon County newspaper, to notify Kellie Brooke McGraw to file an answer and send a copy to Petitioners’ attorney, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, whose address is 6890 S. York Hwy, Clarkrange, TN 38553, within 30 days of the last publication, exclusive of the last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered against Respondent. Failure to appear may result in the termination of Respondents’ parental rights to the above named child. This Cause is set for hearing before this Court on November 29, 2021 at 1 pm. Central Standard Time to provide Respondent an opportunity to appear and defend. RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED THIS: 5th day of October 2021. BY: s/Leslie Clark Ledbetter Attorney for Petitioners 6890 S. York Hwy Clarkrange, TN 38553 (931) 863-5997 Oct. 13, 20, 27 & Nov. 3, 2021.