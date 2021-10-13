CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
British economic recovery falters during the summer

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A logjam at the U.K.'s busiest commercial port ratcheted up concerns Wednesday that the country could see shortages during the crucial Christmas holiday period, including of toys and food. Worries have mounted over recent weeks that the U.K.'s economic recovery is being hobbled by widespread shortages, which...

www.wbal.com

The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
The Independent

Ask an expert economist anything about the ongoing supply crisis

As we head closer and closer towards Christmas the ongoing supply crisis affecting the festive period is becoming a very real concern among many.Whether it is Brexit or the after effect of the pandemic, the supply shortages are real and that’s across several sectors, whether that’s energy suppliers, butchers or lorry drivers.Boris Johnson’s government continues to claim the supply issues are a global problem as empty shelves in the supermarkets, disruption to fuel supply and a backlog at ports ensue.Transport secretary Grant Shapps claimed on Friday that “our supply chain is pretty robust” – but could not guarantee there would...
The Independent

Boris Johnson to laud green credentials of firm that runs ‘UK’s largest carbon emitter’

The company behind a power plant accused of being Britain’s biggest carbon emitter is set to be highlighted by Boris Johnson as an example of the “best of UK innovation and green technology”, The Independent has learned. The prime minister will this week host 200 investors at a summit featuring 12 companies that are supporting his 10-point climate plan and “helping cement the UK’s position as a science superpower and the world’s number-one centre for green technology”.But among the companies is the Drax Group, whose taxpayer-subsidised renewable energy plant in north Yorkshire...
The Independent

UK faces calls for ‘Plan B’ with virus cases high and rising

Many scientists are pressing the British government to reimpose social restrictions and speed up booster vaccinations as coronavirus infection rates, already Europe’s highest, rise still further.The U.K. recorded 49,156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the largest number since mid-July. New infections averaged 43,000 a day over the past week, a 15% increase compared to the week before.Last week, the Office for National Statistics estimated that one in 60 people in England had the virus, one of the highest levels seen in Britain during the pandemic.In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government lifted all the legal restrictions that had been...
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Largest life Expectancy Loss from COVID-19

The United Nations estimates that global average life expectancy in 2020 was 75.6 years for women and 70.8 years for men. In several countries, including South Korea, Italy and Switzerland and Japan, people on average live well into their 80s, while in several African nations, average life expectancy lingers in the lower 50s for men […]
The Independent

Climate crisis: Shortage of water presents ‘existential’ threat to UK, government warned

Hotter summers and less predictable rainfall as a result of climate change will create an increased risk of droughts and serious water shortages in the UK, the Environment Agency has said.In a stark warning ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, the government agency said there had to be far greater focus on the threat to water supply as the country begins to feel the impact of the climate crisis.Sir James Bevan, chief executive of Environment Agency, said major investments are needed to avoid the so-called ‘Jaws of Death’ – the point on water companies’ planning charts where demand outstrips supply.“Good...
News 8 WROC

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

People worldwide also are facing soaring utility bills this winter, including in the U.S., where officials have warned home heating prices could jump as much as 54%. Governments in Spain, France, Italy and Greece have announced measures to help low-income households, while the European Union has urged similar aid.
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
The Independent

The Bank of England’s inflation problem is getting awkward

Inflation is becoming increasingly hard to ignore. From central bankers to ordinary consumers grimacing at their energy bills, the pace at which prices are rising has become a pressing concern. Investors are worried too. Financial markets are betting that the key Bank of England interest rate could rise to 1 per cent by the end of 2022, the highest rate in more than a decade, starting with a small 0.15 percentage point rise this coming December. But this is set against an uncertain global economic outlook, and a UK recovery which seems to be losing steam, limited by shortages in...
AFP

UK PM vows democracy will triumph over evil after MP killing

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday led tributes to veteran Conservative MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents, as police probed whether a suspect arrested was motivated by Islamist extremism. The attack was the second killing of a UK politician in five years and has stoked fears for the safety of elected representatives, as well as calls for an end to divisive partisan rhetoric that has increased since the 2016 Brexit referendum. "We will cherish his memory. We will celebrate his legacy," Johnson told parliament, after MPs, many dressed in black, packed the House of Commons and stood heads bowed in a minute's silence. "And we will never allow those who commit acts of evil to triumph over the democracy and the parliament that to Sir David Amess, meant so much," he added.
International Business Times

Supply Chain Crisis Snags Economic Recovery

Closed factories, clogged ports, no truck drivers -- up and down the global supply chain there are problems, raising concerns that it could disrupt the global economic recovery. Here is a look at the issue:. Emerging countries have faced a sudden surge in demand for their raw materials as economies...
gcaptain.com

Energy Crunch Stokes Inflation, Economic Recovery Concerns

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) – Authorities from Beijing to Delhi scrambled to fill a yawning power supply gap on Tuesday, triggering global stock and bond market wobbles on worries that rising energy costs will stoke inflation and curtail an economic recovery. Power prices have surged to record highs in recent...
101 WIXX

Singapore to forge on with economic recovery, central bank on hold

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s economy will stay on its recovery path in the third quarter but the global spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has clouded the outlook and will likely prompt the central bank to stay on hold, a Reuters poll showed. Eleven of 13 economists forecast the Monetary...
Reuters

UK economic recovery steadies in Sept, price pressures mount -PMI

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain's post-lockdown economic recovery avoided losing further momentum in September but companies increased prices at the fastest pace on record, adding to signs of rising inflation, a survey showed on Tuesday. The final reading of the IHS Markit/CIPS composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which combines...
