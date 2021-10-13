CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Partnering with Parents: Tools for Parents

By Steve Fanning
threeforksvoice.com
 6 days ago

TFS teachers and staff took part in a PIR professional development session this past Friday. These PIR days provide a great opportunity to bring in experts from around the state that can share their insight and talents on a variety of topics, allowing staff to “sharpen the saw” so to speak. This PIR day was focused on social emotional learning (SEL). One specific session caught my attention and was well worth a share to our TFES parents. The session was led by Lauren Davis of MSU, with the key topic being trauma informed strategies. Lauren’s focus on being trauma-informed centered aro...

www.threeforksvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
defendernetwork.com

Local experts offer parents tools for in school and virtual classes

Back to school season is in full effect and it came with many unpredictable changes. The COVID-19 pandemic quickly changed the dynamics of many families including the role parents and guardians play in the academic success of their children. They had to juggle the difficult task of taking responsibility for...
HOUSTON, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Free-range parenting

A generation ago, we kept chickens in cages and let kids “free range.” Today they’ve swapped places. Kids today are overmanaged. A lot of it revolves around school. Starting in kindergarten, you got on the bus while it was still dark. You rode the bus for the better part of an hour. At the end of the school day, it brought you home and dumped you on the gravel road where you still had to walk up hill for a quarter mile to reach your house. For half the year, it was dark.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
goodmenproject.com

Parenting Skills and Family Wellness

The following interview is part of a “future of mental health” interview series that will be running for 100+ days. This series presents different points of view about what helps a person in distress. I’ve aimed to be ecumenical and included many points of view different from my own. I hope you enjoy it. As with every service and resource in the mental health field, please do your due diligence. If you’d like to learn more about these philosophies, services, and organizations mentioned, follow the links provided.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

How to Be a Psychologically Flexible Parent

Psychological flexibility gives parents the ability to remain engaged with their children, especially when things seem to be falling apart. Psychologically flexible parenting requires unhooking from self-critical thoughts, comparisons, judgments, and rigid rules. Steps in psychologically flexible parenting include understanding the child's perspective and turning towards feelings of anxiety and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tfs#Pir#Tfes#Msu
psychologytoday.com

8 Tips for Parenting Teenagers

When parents believe in their children, the children learn to believe in themselves. Consistency is an essential ingredient for a peaceful co-existence with your children. Using an active listening technique can be a way of facilitating communication within the family. Raising teenagers can be one of life’s great journeys. However,...
KIDS
TravelDailyNews.com

Simple secrets of good parenting

Much of parenting is intuitive, but not all of it is intuitive. There are certain things about the research findings on child psychology that you absolutely need to know in order to be a good parent. For many couples, the first experience with parenthood is a stressful and overwhelming one....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Citrus County Chronicle

Parenting Parents, Bad Idea

It is well known that many grand and great grandparents do not share intimate details of their health with their children; they do not want to burden or have their children worry. Doing in-home consultations has taught me some very important lessons. One of the biggest lessons that I learned was that parents do not want to be parented by their children. When the children demand that their parents get some help around the house, most parents revolt. On the other hand, it is quite entertaining to watch the 50+ year old kids trying to reason with their teen age acting 80-year-old parents. Just for the record, the parents almost always win. In most of these scenarios, the parents do need some support, it’s just that the children took the wrong approach.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WPRI

How to cope with ‘Parent burnout’

Michaela chats with Reena B. Patel, a parenting expert and licensed educational psychologist, for tips on addressing parent burnout. Watch the attached clip for her advice. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
gogremlins.com

2021 Parent-Teacher Conferences

We look forward to seeing everyone at Parent-Teacher Conferences on Thursday, October 28! Parent-teacher conferences are an opportunity to extend the lines of communication between home and school, keep families informed about their children’s academic and social progress, and develop two-way communication strategies that invite family engagement and improve student learning. Please read below for additional information.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
fox26houston.com

Parent to Parent: The best parenting style

HOUSTON - There are many parenting styles, but many mental health professionals agree, one specific way is best for your children. With a set of 6-year-old twin boys and a 2-year-old little girl, Dr. Janet Chen is in the thick of parenting. "We are all trying to navigate this world...
HOUSTON, TX
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

MOV Parent: Communication hacks for parents

Throughout my years of working with couples, there is one thing that has helped improve relationships no matter what the problem is that they came in with. That thing is learning a script for addressing a conflict. I’ve developed a script that want to share with you, and I encourage you to try it. When should you consider using this? When emotions are running high, when opinions vary, or when you feel like communication is blocked. The purpose of this exercise is to reduce conflict and strengthen relationships. Give it a try! It’s better than doing the same thing over and over that isn’t working.
RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Listen to the parents

Mike Luckovich's Oct. 11 Drawing Board cartoon stated: "Ok, folks, today we're gonna reenact a school board meeting" and showed Union reenactors and Confederate reenactors without comment. He probably meant the Union to be the school board and the Confederates to be the parents. To me, the Union are the...
SOCIETY
fox26houston.com

Parent to parent: How to combat parental burnout and feel rejuvenated

HOUSTON - Parents seem to have passed their breaking points during the pandemic and feel just burned out. You’re not alone. The term is ‘mom burnout.’. Adjectives that describe being a parent include joyful, proud, exciting – oh, and extremely tired. In fact, it prompted Kate Auletta, a writer for...
HOUSTON, TX
carriagetownenews.com

Workshop for Parents

KINGSTON— SoRock Coalition for Healthy Youth is pleased to present “Staying Connected with your Teen” on Tuesdays, October 26 and November 2 and 16, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Plaistow YMCA, Route 125, Plaistow. This free workshop includes how to talk to your teen, problem solving to meet everyone’s needs, supervising...
PLAISTOW, NH
dickinsoncountynews.com

Reminders for faith-filled parenting

I’m a father to three boys. My life is full of rowdiness, snickers induced by adolescent flatulence. Not only are they rowdy but they’re beautiful, intelligent and winsome human beings. Even though they’re sometimes functional mini-human beings, it still doesn’t mean that I don’t often wonder about what life would be like if I weren’t a parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Eunice News

‘Parent choice’ quarantine rejected

St. Landry Parish School Board members rejected a parent choice quarantine option urged by Dr. Cade Brumley, state superintendent of Education. “The first thing I would like to know is the superintendent of education in Baton Rouge is he a scientist?” asked Board member Milton Ambres. “As far as my understanding, his degree is in history,” said Patrick Jenkins, parish superintendent, at Thursday…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
psyche.co

Why parenting books are not really written for the parents

When I became a mother, I read parenting books obsessively because I wanted to do right by my children. But they made me feel like a failure and I wondered why. Delving into the lives and times of the experts, I decided that most of the advice they dish out flows from their personalities, their culture, and the limitations and biases of their eras and lives. I have no doubt that some of them were and are brilliant thinkers who have worked hard to improve the wellbeing of children. But too often, these parenting authors are treated with a reverence that defies criticism.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
childrensmercy.org

It's not perfect. It's parenting.

Sometimes you need answers to the little everyday things that parents encounter. And sometimes, you just need someone to encourage you through all of the craziness and challenges of parenthood. Welcome to Parent-ish, a blog from the experts at Children's Mercy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
101wkqx.com

Relationship Court: A parent in crisis

We’ve tackled a lot on Relationship Court over the years – marriages ending, cheating scandals, and coworkers being a burden, but we have never gotten a message from someone so stressed out before. Read what this parent has to say. Let me start by saying I have never had a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy