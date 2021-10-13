Partnering with Parents: Tools for Parents
TFS teachers and staff took part in a PIR professional development session this past Friday. These PIR days provide a great opportunity to bring in experts from around the state that can share their insight and talents on a variety of topics, allowing staff to “sharpen the saw” so to speak. This PIR day was focused on social emotional learning (SEL). One specific session caught my attention and was well worth a share to our TFES parents. The session was led by Lauren Davis of MSU, with the key topic being trauma informed strategies. Lauren’s focus on being trauma-informed centered aro...www.threeforksvoice.com
Comments / 0