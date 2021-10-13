Philly’s Very Own LG (Team Genius) Embraces Black Roots And Femininity In Debut Rap Album, ‘Therapy Session’

Like many artists, Roots of Creation wasn’t immune to the effects of the pandemic on the touring industry. Utilizing a platform that almost seemed built for navigating a disaster, RoC utilized the power of their tremendous fan base with Kickstarter. That support allowed them to properly record “Dub Free or Die vol #1” as a collaborative effort with the fans. The band first started recording the new album before “Grateful Dub (2018)” and deleted almost everything to only then start over. Soon after the pandemic wiped out their budget and with nothing but time at hand due to lock downs and zero in-person performances, they turned to kickstarter and the fans saved the day! It is their first self produced album made for the Roots of Creation DIE HARD fans who love that progressive Rock-and-Jam-meets-Reggae sound. The new album is chalk full of brand new, original Dub/Jammy instrumental compositions, with a handful of truly unique covers.

