Philly’s Very Own LG (Team Genius) Embraces Black Roots And Femininity In Debut Rap Album, ‘Therapy Session’

By Aron Scott
24hip-hop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilly born and bred LG (Team Genius) has released her debut LP, Therapy Session on all streaming platforms. Therapy Session consists of fifteen tracks that share the introspective journey of LG and the issues that matter to her greatly, sprinkled with party bangers that reminisce the early 2000s of mainstream hip-hop. From amplifying the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement in her star track “YBM,” to the importance of intersectional feminism in the women empowerment track “SHE,” LG describes the creative process of this album as therapeutic:

Comments / 0

Community Policy