Labor Issues

Admissions Workers Vote to Unionize

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

Student workers in Hamilton College's admissions office announced in August that they had petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to unionize. The NLRB counted the votes yesterday, and the students won, 25 to 20. (Some members of the union didn't vote.) While the union is a small one, it is significant. It is the first win by undergraduates seeking to unionize since the NLRB in March revoked a Trump administration rule that made them ineligible for collective bargaining. It is also the first union specifically for a college admissions office.

