Admissions Workers Vote to Unionize

The Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia approved a new posttenure review policy Wednesday without discussion, despite statewide faculty opposition to the plan. The board’s academic affairs committee approved the changes Tuesday during the first day of the two-day regents’ meeting, prior to the full board’s approval. Faculty members from across the 26-institution system had urged the board to change course, warning that the changes -- which decouple posttenure review from existing dismissal policies and their due process protections, and which add “student success” to the criteria by which faculty members are evaluated -- will hurt academic freedom and the system’s reputation. The university system made some changes to the policy proposal before the board approved the final language, but faculty members said those updates were mostly superficial.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO