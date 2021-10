The Speed Booster in Metroid Dread is an item you pick up in Dairon (just after the Bomb and Flash Shift upgrades) that allows you to move very quickly and mostly invincibly through areas. It is also used to destroy Speed Booster blocks and for extremely difficult platforming puzzles that allow you to get late game upgrades and expansions, like Missile and Missile+ Tanks, Power Bomb Expansions, and Energy Parts and E-Tanks.

