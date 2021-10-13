Burenia: Reach the Ghavoran Elevator

Tk tk tkHappy Monday! On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Elden Ring has been delayed until February 25, 2022. However, the game will get a closed network test from November 12-14 - and you can register to be a part of it now, but it will be a console test only. Announced on Twitter, the Elden Ring team explained that the delay - which is just over a month from the original date of January 21 - is because "the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations." The team thanked players for their patience. Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida says that discussions between Square Enix and Microsoft to bring the game to Xbox are 'positive', but still ongoing. In an interview with Easy Allies, Yoshida talked further about the current status of an Xbox version of Final Fantasy 14. While the director was hesitant to confirm any new details surrounding the game, he did point out that talks between Square Enix and Microsoft have taken a positive turn. Who's that Pokemon? It's Pikachu at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! It's true. Everyone's favorite electric-type Pokemon will be joined by Eevee as they get their own festive holiday balloon! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO