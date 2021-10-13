CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Burenia: Reach the Ghavoran Elevator

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part fifteen, as Samus returns to Burenia to reach the elevator up to Ghavoran, but must contend with a deadly underwater boss enemy first.

Polygon

Metroid Dread Ghavoran walkthrough and guide

’s Ghavoran is an underground forest. While here, we’ll defeat another Robot Chozo Soldier and pick up the Super Missile suit upgrade. In our Metroid Dread Ghavoran walkthrough, we’ll help you find and collect every upgrade and give you tips and tricks for the Robot Chozo Soldier boss fight. Table...
IGN

Ghavoran: Obtain the Super Missiles

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part sixteen, as Samus retraces her steps back through Burenia to Ghavoran in search of Super Missiles.
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: Burenia Collectibles | How To Find All Energy & Missile Tanks

The underwater labs of Burenia are another incredible sight to see in. . The facility hidden in an underground ocean is a true sight to see as waves roil against the crumbling laboratory. This is one of the creepier locations, with dead aliens stored in tubes being experimented on — and a vast underwater area beneath the surface. Strap on your Space Jump boots and Gravity Suit to fully explore this enormous area. And there are some brain-testing challenges for anyone aiming to earn 100%.
#Ign
IGN

Burenia: Obtain the Gravity Suit

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part twenty one, as Samus heads back down into the depth of Burenia in search of the Gravity Suit upgrade.
gamepur.com

What is the release date of Elden Ring?

Few games have been anticipated the way that Elden Ring has. The next title from one of the video games industry’s true auteurs, Elden Ring, promises to be an evolution of everything that people have grown to love and expect from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mind that has brought us Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro.
IGN

Apex Legends' Newest Character Was First Introduced In Titanfall 2

A character originally introduced in Titanfall 2 is coming to Apex Legends as its newest playable character. Ash is a Simulacrum Pilot from Titanfall 2. Her other identity is Dr. Ashleigh Reid, who was turned into a Simulacrum after betraying her fellow scientists and getting stabbed in the process. Reid has also already appeared in Apex Legends as the announcer for the Arenas mode. Along with the new champion, there will be new weapons like the C.A.R. SMG, which is also a callback to the Titanfall series.
IGN

Suit and Weapon Upgrades

Throughout her adventure in Metroid Dread, Samus will find power-ups and add-ons that upgrade her power suit and enhance her arsenal. To help you easily find your way to the next upgrade, use the following checklist to track your point in the game and figure out where to go next.
IGN

The First 19 Minutes of Inscryption Gameplay

Inscryption is the latest Meta-psychological thriller card-based game by developer, Daniel Mullins, the mind behind Pony Island and The Hex. Here are the first 19 Minutes of gameplay for Inscryption available on Steam October 19th.
IGN

Square Enix Reveals Why Kingdom Hearts On Switch Will Be Limited to the Cloud

The Kingdom Hearts series is coming to Nintendo Switch, but there's a catch: the beloved games will only be available on Nintendo's hybrid console through cloud versions. Now, we're learning why Square Enix hasn't committed to full downloadable versions on Switch. Speaking to Nintendo Life, series producer Ichiro Hazama said...
IGN

The Crysis Trilogy Is Back and Better Than Ever

The Crysis series has consistently delivered some of the most beautiful and impressive first-person shooters available on any platform, and now, Crytek is getting ready to bring remastered versions of the main three entries in the franchise to modern platforms with support for resolutions up to 4K, up to 60 FPS, and much more with the release of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy.
IGN

Elden Ring Delayed, But You'll Have a Chance to Play It Early - IGN Daily Fix

Tk tk tkHappy Monday! On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Elden Ring has been delayed until February 25, 2022. However, the game will get a closed network test from November 12-14 - and you can register to be a part of it now, but it will be a console test only. Announced on Twitter, the Elden Ring team explained that the delay - which is just over a month from the original date of January 21 - is because "the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations." The team thanked players for their patience. Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida says that discussions between Square Enix and Microsoft to bring the game to Xbox are 'positive', but still ongoing. In an interview with Easy Allies, Yoshida talked further about the current status of an Xbox version of Final Fantasy 14. While the director was hesitant to confirm any new details surrounding the game, he did point out that talks between Square Enix and Microsoft have taken a positive turn. Who's that Pokemon? It's Pikachu at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! It's true. Everyone's favorite electric-type Pokemon will be joined by Eevee as they get their own festive holiday balloon! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
IGN

Check Which Games Are Playable On Steam Deck Before Launch

The Steam Deck promises to cram a gaming PC into a handheld format, and now Valve is testing out what games work well on the platform. Valve is introducing a system of symbols to tell players how individual games perform on Steam Deck. There are four tiers of compatibility within this new system.
IGN

Things to Do First

The first time you start the game, you will be directed to the opening scene of the story’s Prologue. Here you will watch the first cutscene, showing the protagonist’s father doing a unique dance. After the scene, you’ll meet Tanjiro Kamado, our main character, having a kind of trial with another swordsman. This is the first battle you will have in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles.
IGN

Luminescent Adolescent

This is a guide for IGN's Sable Quest section. Sable is comprised of many quests in the non-linear story. Guard Eliisabet wanders around Midden which is why she pops up in multiple locations. To get the Luminescent Adolescent quest, meet up with Eliisabet in Hakoa. Luminescent Adolescent Quest. Eliisabet will...
IGN

Boss Guides

Here are all the boss battles in Metroid Dread, complete with strategies on how to beat them. If you want detailed instructions on how to find the bosses (which also contain additional tips on how to beat them), be sure to check the walkthrough section.
IGN

How To Spawn Items

This page is part of IGN's Stardew Valley Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about how to spawn items in Stardew Valley and the item codes you will need to spawn them. Name your character or any animal on your farm the object ID number of the...
