A character originally introduced in Titanfall 2 is coming to Apex Legends as its newest playable character. Ash is a Simulacrum Pilot from Titanfall 2. Her other identity is Dr. Ashleigh Reid, who was turned into a Simulacrum after betraying her fellow scientists and getting stabbed in the process. Reid has also already appeared in Apex Legends as the announcer for the Arenas mode. Along with the new champion, there will be new weapons like the C.A.R. SMG, which is also a callback to the Titanfall series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO