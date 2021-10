MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CBS News has confirmed the FBI is helping with hostage negotiations in Haiti after 17 Christian missionaries were abducted there over the weekend. The State Department says officials are in contact with the families of the abducted group, which includes sixteen Americans and one Canadian, five of them children. A senior law enforcement official tells CBS News that FBI tactical teams are on the ground in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, ready for a possible rescue mission and assisting in making contact with the kidnappers. “Where our efforts right now are focused are with, officials on the ground including from the...

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO