Texas A&M/Alabama draws huge TV ratings

Alabama, Texas A&M University, Georgia, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Jimbo Fisher. The TV numbers have come in from the Oct. 9 slate of college football games, and not surprisingly, Texas A&M’s 41-38 upset of No. 1 Alabama reigns supreme from a ratings perspective. The game averaged 8.334 million viewers over the course of the broadcast, and peaked with 12.263 million viewers from 10:30-10:45 p.m. CT, during the game’s climax. This made the A&M/Alabama game not only the most-watched college football game of the weekend, but also the most-watched TV program of the day on any network.