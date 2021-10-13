CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF board backs Georgieva after review of data-rigging claims

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint news conference at the end of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris, France May 18, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Ph. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and...

www.streetinsider.com

AFP

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Global finance officials are worried about rising inflation pressures but there it is little fear that it will become a "runaway train," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Sunday. However, in advanced economies "policymakers have the tools" to deal with inflation, she said, so "there is no significant concern that this would be a runaway train."
BUSINESS
Tulsa World

IMF warns economy recovery threatened by virus, inflation

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is warning of rising threats to the global economic recovery posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and an outbreak of inflation. The lending agency called Thursday for greater efforts from wealthy nations to boost coronavirus vaccination rates in poorer countries, while also urging the...
BUSINESS
KREX

IMF board confident about leader despite data-rigging claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund expressed “full confidence” in its managing director Tuesday in response to allegations that while she was a World Bank official, she and others pressured staffers to change business rankings in an effort to placate China. The IMF’s 24-member executive board said in a statement that its review “did not conclusively demonstrate that […]
ECONOMY
ktwb.com

Yellen tells IMF’s Georgieva data-rigging probe raised ‘legitimate’ concerns-Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday that a law firm’s report into World Bank data-rigging allegations against the IMF chief “raised legitimate issues and concerns” but a lack of direct evidence meant a leadership change was unwarranted. Yellen...
POLITICS
Tidewater News

IMF government board to again Georgieva in data-fixing scandal: Report

The International Monetary Fund’s government board will difficulty an announcement of help for Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after reviewing allegations she pressured World Bank workers to change knowledge to favor China, sources aware of the choice mentioned on Monday. The 24-member board reached the choice on Monday after marathon conferences...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Beijing’s Agent? Treasury Department May Boot IMF Chief Georgieva Over Data Rigging To Favor China

The U.S. Treasury Department is reportedly mulling the possibility of requesting International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva to step down from her position over an alleged ethics scandal that claimed she pressured World Bank staff when she was chief executive to adjust China’s ranking in the “Doing Business 2018” report.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries. 
BUSINESS
Carmen Reinhart
Janet Yellen
David Malpass
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
AFP

IMF, G20 fret over supply chain bottlenecks, inflation fears

Global finance officials gathered in Washington on Wednesday were focused on finding a way to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks that are driving prices higher and threatening to derail the economic recovery. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said the lag in vaccination rates to contain the pandemic in developing nations is contributing to the supply constraints, and "as long as it widens, this risk of interruptions in global supply chains is going to be higher."
BUSINESS
