Allegany County, MD

Request for Applications The...

Cumberland Times-News
 6 days ago

The Allegany County Health Department Behavioral Health Division has funds through the Cigarette Restitution Fund Enforcement Grant for business, community and/or faith-based organizations to assist in reducing youth access to tobacco. A single award of $3,000 will be granted to an organization for this project. Please contact Kathy Dudley via email at kathy.dudley@maryland.gov by Friday, October 22, 2021 if you are interested in applying.

