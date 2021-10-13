Request for Applications The...
The Allegany County Health Department Behavioral Health Division has funds through the Cigarette Restitution Fund Enforcement Grant for business, community and/or faith-based organizations to assist in reducing youth access to tobacco. A single award of $3,000 will be granted to an organization for this project. Please contact Kathy Dudley via email at kathy.dudley@maryland.gov by Friday, October 22, 2021 if you are interested in applying.marketplace.times-news.com
