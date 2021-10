The Lehigh Valley Employment Coalition is recognizing 13 local businesses for their commitment to and excellence in employing people living with disabilities. The LVEC typically recognizes businesses every year with an honorary breakfast, but due to COVID-19 is foregoing to breakfast this year. Still, the 13 award recipients will take part in two panel discussions put together by the LVEC in partnership with CareerLink, to provide information to employers looking to diversify their staffs by hiring people with disabilities.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO