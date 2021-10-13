Four inductees highlight HOF class

COLUMBIANA — The Columbiana Athletic Hall of Fame held the 25th induction on Sept. 18 with four inductees. They include:. Ron is synonymous with service and volunteering. He has been the voice of Clipper football for 28 years and will begin his 26th year announcing Clipper Basketball. He announced basketball his senior year of high school and returned to that in 1995. You also hear Ron during the Penn-Ohio Football game as well as during Columbiana’s Street Fair parade.