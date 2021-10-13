CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbiana, OH

Four inductees highlight HOF class

Salem News Online
 6 days ago

COLUMBIANA — The Columbiana Athletic Hall of Fame held the 25th induction on Sept. 18 with four inductees. They include:. Ron is synonymous with service and volunteering. He has been the voice of Clipper football for 28 years and will begin his 26th year announcing Clipper Basketball. He announced basketball his senior year of high school and returned to that in 1995. You also hear Ron during the Penn-Ohio Football game as well as during Columbiana’s Street Fair parade.

www.salemnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Boardman, OH
County
Columbiana County, OH
Columbiana, OH
Sports
Columbiana County, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilou

Comments / 0

Community Policy