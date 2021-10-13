CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murphysboro, IL

Byron York

The News-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURPHYSBORO — Byron Wendel York, 89, of Murphysboro passed away Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021) in Carbondale. Byron was born on July 3, 1932, in Tuscola. He graduated from Tuscola High School in 1950. He married Sue Coslet York on Nov. 26, 1955, who preceded him in death on Dec. 3, 2019. They would have celebrated their 66th anniversary this November. He attended Eastern Illinois University, where he ran track and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting; McCormick Theological Seminary, where he received his degree of divinity; and he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Murphysboro, IL
Murphysboro, IL
Obituaries
City
Lawrenceville, IL
City
Benton, IL
Tuscola, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Carbondale, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Tuscola, IL
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Paris, IL
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Byron York

Comments / 0

Community Policy