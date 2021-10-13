Byron York

MURPHYSBORO — Byron Wendel York, 89, of Murphysboro passed away Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021) in Carbondale. Byron was born on July 3, 1932, in Tuscola. He graduated from Tuscola High School in 1950. He married Sue Coslet York on Nov. 26, 1955, who preceded him in death on Dec. 3, 2019. They would have celebrated their 66th anniversary this November. He attended Eastern Illinois University, where he ran track and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting; McCormick Theological Seminary, where he received his degree of divinity; and he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.