HOMER — Robert L. Wakefield, 91, of Homer passed away at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, with the Rev. C.W. Greer officiating. Burial will take place in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.