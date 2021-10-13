NOTICE is hereby given that a public hearing will be held from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Wells Bridge Fire House, 116 County Highway 4, in the Hamlet of Wells Bridge, Town of Unadilla on the 19th day of October, 2021. Purpose of this public hearing is Pursuant to Town Law 181.3(a), the Board of Fire Commissioners must hold a public hearing on the budget, make the proposed budget available to the public prior to the public hearing, allow gthe public to comment on the budget at the public hearing. This public hearing must be held to allow maximum public participationin the hearing. The purpose of the hearing is to allow any person to be heard in favor or against the proposed budget as it is submitted, or for or against any item or items contained in the porposed budget, and hearing all persons interested in the subject converning the same. A copy of the proposed budget is available at the office of the Town Clerk, Route 7, Unadilla, New York and the fire district secretaty, 116 County Highway 4, Wells Bridge, NY 13859. Barbara F. Burnham Secretary/Treasurer.