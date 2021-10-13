CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Unadilla, NY

Fair Housing The Town of Unadi...

Daily Star
 6 days ago

Fair Housing The Town of Unadilla is committed to providing Fair Housing within constitutional limitations to all Town and Village Residents. The Federal Fair Housing Law prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, or financing of housing based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicap or familial status. If any individual or family feels that they have been discriminated against in obtaining suitable housing or their choice or if anyone requires additional information regarding Fair Housing, they can contact Don Cole, Fair Housing Officer, at 607-369-4433, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9AM and 12 Noon.

marketplace.thedailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unadilla, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Housing#Race

Comments / 0

Community Policy