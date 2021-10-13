Fair Housing The Town of Unadi...

Fair Housing The Town of Unadilla is committed to providing Fair Housing within constitutional limitations to all Town and Village Residents. The Federal Fair Housing Law prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, or financing of housing based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicap or familial status. If any individual or family feels that they have been discriminated against in obtaining suitable housing or their choice or if anyone requires additional information regarding Fair Housing, they can contact Don Cole, Fair Housing Officer, at 607-369-4433, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9AM and 12 Noon.