Lifestyle

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 13

By NANCY BLACK
videtteonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Birthday (10/13/21) Discover new passion this year. Develop creative talents, skills and connections with dedication. Adapt shared fortunes around an autumn twist, before winter communications open valuable doors. Spring windfalls benefit family, before summer income fattens your own wallet. Give in to romance, fun and beauty. To get the...

www.videtteonline.com

purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 17 to 23, 2021

This is one of those weeks where everything is bubbling up at once. Jupiter and Mercury both end their retrograde on the 18th, allowing us more forward motion and less painful review. Then, the full moon in Aries on the 20th has major “all-nighter” vibes, bringing something to a rushed culmination. Get it done now and ask questions later. Scorpio season kicks off on the 23rd, easing us into next week which allows more time to process. As beloved Scorpio Bob Ross always said, “We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents…”
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Tidewater News

Week of August 18 | Free Will Astrology

ARIES (March 21-April 19): “Consecrate” is not a phrase you usually encounter in mental circles. In my house nation of America, many in any other case sensible folks spurn the chance that we’d wish to make issues sacred. And plenty of artwork aspires to do the other of consecration: strip the world of holiness and mock the urge to commune with sanctified experiences. But filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini (1922–1975) expressed a contradictory view. He wrote, “I am not interested in deconsecrating: that’s a fashion I hate. I want to reconsecrate things as much as possible, I want to re-mythicize them.” In accordance with astrological omens, Aries, I invite you to search for alternatives to do the identical.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

October 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for October 2021? It's all in the cards... (Ace of Swords, The Moon, Two of Wands) Ready to play detective? The Ace of Swords and Moon cards reveal that there’s a great mystery to be solved in your life. And you need to dig, research, observe closely and ask questions. Don’t take things at face value this October, go looking for answers and insights at a deeper level. Seek truth, and your way will be illuminated. The Two of Wands shows this is going to lead you to a crossroads, and, armed with the right information, you can make a game-changing decision!
LIFESTYLE
rwuhawksherald.com

Advice for your Zodiac Sign

Not many people can offer me a decent response when I ask for their Sun sign, which bewilders me as an avid participant in astrology. I am nearly certain I learned that I was Libra around the same time I learned how to spell my name. Nevertheless, I am aware that astrology is still not a widely accepted nor widely practiced study. Despite astrology receiving a bad reputation for inaccuracy and a lack of logical, tangible evidence, I value the entertainment of astrology as a hobby. What I have learned is that, while many people do not understand me when I use the term “Sun sign,” they can usually identify what their sign is based on their birthday and a quick Google search. Astrology runs much deeper than one’s Sun/Star sign, but this is the most widely known astrological placement. In addition to being the most acknowledged placement, the Sun sign also depicts one’s personality, their identity.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

For These 3 Zodiac Signs, Fall Will Be The Season Of Romance

Libra season is an amazing time of year for many reasons: your social calendar stays booked, your creative juices flow easily, and your love life seems to be sweeter. This Venus-ruled sign is all about encouraging connection, so if you’re looking for love, this time of year fully supports that. Whether that means creating better bonds within your friendships or your family, you’ll be uniting with others in a way that’s balanced and diplomatic. As the busybody energy of Virgo season begins to subside, tending to any relationships you may have been neglecting will likely be a priority. Every sign will be experiencing this energy in a different area of their chart though, but fall 2021 will be the most romantic season for these three signs: Aries, Gemini, and Libra.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 10/18/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Sometimes you can come across as intimidating when you're feeling intimidated. Lighten up and the other person will too. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You'll soon have to choose between a cushy job and a job that promises a bold and exciting direction. Go with bold and exciting. You won't regret it.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your October Horoscope Is Here, & There Are Some Very Lucky Days Ahead

The month ahead is ghoulish — filled with thrills, chills, and ghosts, due to the six planets that are retrograde in the beginning of the month: Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. October 6 brings the Libra new moon, which commences the day Pluto stations direct again in Capricorn, after a retrograde that began on April 27. We can expect heightened emotions, due to the intense energy.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
TODAY.com

October horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

October skies will be very eventful. The cosmic energy is intense, which means that we will be spooked to our core during this spooky season. Embrace the changes that are coming. Don’t run from them. The more we resist growth, the harder the obstacles that stand in our way become. The good news is that Halloween is a good time to connect and have fun, which will be necessary after we experience the weeks leading up to it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MindBodyGreen

What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know For This Month's Full Moon In Aries

There's a full moon in Aries coming this Wednesday, October 20, and depending on your astrological sign, there are some things you should know. Here's how to approach this month's full moon, according to the AstroTwins. Guess what, Aries? This full moon lands in your sign, putting the spotlight on...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Is The 1 Day In October When Every Zodiac Sign Will Be Feeling The Love

Fall is here, and it’s working its magic along with the Venusian energy of Libra season to bring unity, love, and connection into your life. This is a season where you may feel inclined to shift your attention away from yourself and over to your partner, family, or career. Libra season emphasizes deprioritizing the self and the ego, and prompts you to focus your gaze on how you can actively create more balance and unity in your life. With all of this relationship-oriented energy present, the new moon in Libra on October 6, 2021 will be the most romantic day this month for your zodiac sign, inspiring you to actively strive toward connection. Every sign will be experiencing this energy in a slightly different way, but the loving energy hanging in the air is sure to rub off on everyone.
LIFESTYLE
bee-news.com

Salome’s Stars – Week of October 18, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) A vexing situation tempts you to rush to set it all straight. But it’s best to let things sort themselves out so that you can get a better picture of the challenge you’re facing. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Financial matters could create...
ASTRONOMY
Reader's Digest

This Is What Your Zodiac Element Says About You

You can think of the 12 zodiac signs as neighbors. They each have their own personality and characteristics, meanings based on myths that started in antiquity and have been honed in practice ever since. Each falls into one of four zodiac signs elements: fire, earth, water, or air. These, too, are like a community, says astrologer Alice Sparkly Kat, author of Postcolonial Astrology. Consider how you get along better with some of your neighbors and how you might vibe less with others.
HOME & GARDEN
pghcitypaper.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Oct. 14-20

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):. "We must never be afraid to go too far, for truth lies beyond," declared novelist Marcel Proust. I wouldn't normally offer that counsel to you Libras. One of your strengths is your skill at maintaining healthy boundaries. You know how to set dynamic limits that are just right: neither too extreme nor too timid. But according to my analysis of the astrological potentials, the coming weeks will be one of those rare times when you'll be wise to consider an alternative approach: that the most vigorous truths and liveliest energies may lie beyond where you usually go.
LIFESTYLE
horoscope.com

October 2021 New Moon in Libra Horoscopes

Prepare to set your intentions because an auspicious new moon in Libra is rising on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 4:05am PT. As the first new moon of the autumn season, this celebratory celestial occasion brings us a renewed sense of energy, a deep sense of purpose, and the refreshing feeling of a new start. Brimming with the Libran values of peace, love, and understanding, this lunar reset will inspire all zodiac signs to connect with their true selves.
LIFESTYLE
astrology.com

Emotions Run Hot Under the October Full Moon in Aries

The October full moon arrives on Tuesday, October 20 of 2021 (7:57 a.m. Pacific Time) at 27°26’ of Aries. Emotions run hot under the Aries full moon. And with this one activating some particularly intense astrology, many of us may feel like we’re reaching a boiling point. Tensions and frictions that have long simmered underneath the surface are now bubbling up and demanding to be expressed.
ASTRONOMY
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Oct. 15, 2021: Dominic West, take care of what matters most

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Dominic West, 52; Vanessa Marcil, 53; Emeril Lagasse, 62; Sarah Ferguson, 62. Happy Birthday: Take care of what matters most, and you’ll set an example and build a routine that will help you achieve more than anticipated. Don’t settle for less when you deserve and are capable of so much more. Dig in, and enjoy climbing the ladder so everyone can see how capable you are. Express yourself, expand your interests and enjoy the ride. Your numbers are 8, 11, 22, 28, 31, 37, 43.
CELEBRITIES
Maine Campus

Horoscopes 10.3 through 10.9

Aries (March 21 – April 20) Although the beginning of the week is relatively calm (as calm as it can be with Mercury in retrograde), the new moon in Libra appears in your house of relationships on Wednesday. Go with your gut — is there tension in need of proper addressing? At the same time, Pluto goes direct in your area of career and public image. Prepare to stir the pot and commit.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Spirit Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's not too much to ask for a bit of glamour out of life, your experiences, your environment. Although, in all likelihood, today you'll end up creating it some way on your own. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Thoughts don't drive the car. You'll go where your...
ASTRONOMY
MindBodyGreen

What Each Zodiac Sign Should Do Now That Mercury Retrograde Is (Finally) Over

If you've been following along with the plethora of retrogrades we've been experiencing collectively, you'll be happy to know Mercury is finally direct again after its three-week backspin that began on September 27. While we are still in the Mercury retrograde shadow period for a few weeks, you may notice...
LIFESTYLE

