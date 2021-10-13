CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gochujang Spareribs

By Katianna and John Hong
Cover picture for the articleTo make the Gochujang barbecue sauce: Combine ketchup, gochujang, hoisin, oyster sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, fish sauce, plum extract, onion and garlic powder, black pepper, ground ginger, mustard paste, and chipotles in a medium saucepan. Stir and bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Cook 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Carefully transfer mixture to a blender, and add apple cider vinegar. Cover, then blend until smooth. Chill mixture and reserve. Can be made a day or two in advance.

