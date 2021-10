Having risen to power with the approval of the Afghanistan population, the Taliban immediately began reverting the social and political change the country had been undergoing for the past two centuries. In transforming the nation from its once West-like democracy to a more traditionalist Muslim style of rule, the Taliban tore away at women’s rights, including rights to education, employment and instilled the religious token of wearing head coverings again; and banned drug production and strapped down on crime.

U.K. ・ 4 DAYS AGO